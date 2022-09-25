Read full article on original website
Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion
It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
GM To Build New EVs At The Home Of A Dead American Automaker
Earlier this year, the Mayor of Detroit announced the historic American Motors Corporation (AMC) headquarters would be demolished. Described as a "source of embarrassment," Mayor Duggan envisioned a new employment center that would provide myriad jobs and brighten up the landscape. The plan involved building new industrial space in place...
Detroit News
Michigan Strategic Fund OKs $5M loan for old Studebaker site in Detroit
The Michigan Strategic Fund approved Tuesday a $5 million state program loan for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker building in Detroit into a 161-unit apartment complex. The board also approved the City of Detroit brownfield redevelopment authority’s request for $882,821 in state brownfield tax incentive reimbursement for the project.Detroit-based...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit brothers start electric car charging station business
REDFORD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Hot off the heels of the Detroit Auto Show where electric cars were the focus, two Metro Detroit brothers are embarking on a business together. Ali Bazzi and his brother Mo started out with the purchase of a Tesla and a belief that they need to be a part of this industry. Their idea: If the electric cars are coming, why not be the company where customers go to plug in.
Detroit News
Travelers rank these airports as best and worst. Here's where Detroit lands
With life returning to normal, the post-pandemic travel boom has created a burst of grumpy customers. Crowded airports, jammed parking lots and standing-room only bars and restaurants have left many feeling frazzled. Satisfaction with the overall experience slipped on a measure of traveler sentiment on J.D. Power’s 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, after hitting an all-time high in 2021 when passenger volumes were low. And there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight.
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
annarborfamily.com
All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead
A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Land Bank Authority’s Side Lot Program Outsells Other U.S. Cities
Since launching the Side Lot program in 2014, the Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA) has sold more than 21,000 vacant lots to Detroit homeowners, which is more than other cities across the country. The DLBA is invested in rehabbing vacant and blighted buildings, returning them to productive use. Residents can...
MI’s Iron Belle Trail is the Nation’s Longest Hiking/Biking Trail
When completed, this trail will be over 2,000 miles long. Yet another amazing thing about Michigan. When completed, the Iron Belle Trail will span 2,000 miles around Michigan and become the longest state-designated trail in the United States. Currently, the Iron Belle Trail is 71% complete. The Iron Belle Trail...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
wkzo.com
GM asking white collar employees to return to the office
DETROIT, MI — General Motors is making office employees who have been working remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic return to the office at least three days a week. The move will take effect before the end of the year. The Detroit-based automaker says the COVID-19 situation...
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
Detroit News
New lighting could fuel more benefits than expected, Belle Isle study finds
The installation of a state-of-the-art streetlighting system on Belle Isle, located on the Michigan side of the Detroit River across from Windsor, Ontario, was a major step forward in saving energy and electricity while improving safety for visitors. Now five years later, a new study says computer optimization modeling could...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!
Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Are you a Ford Bronco lover? Here’s what you need to know about the last day of the Detroit auto show
DETROIT – Are you heading to the auto show for the final day on Sunday? Stop by the Ford Bronco display to learn more about the ultimate Bronco Owner experience. It’s an off-roading, outdoor experience led by professionals all in a Ford Bronco (not your own), and it comes free with the purchase of your Ford Bronco. All you have to do is get yourself to either Texas, New Hampshire, Nevada or Moab and pay for your accommodations.
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
Detroit News
Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied
I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears to have a cadre of new and fresh faces, many of whom may not have officially changed their addresses to avoid paying Detroit’s astronomical and disproportionally high insurance rates. Or perhaps they are staying just until their employer-offered incentive expires. Or maybe they’re just visiting.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments bringing the Christmas spirit to metro Detroit
Barbie No. 1. Captain Kirk and the Starship Enterprise. Mario and Luigi. Everyone has a favorite Hallmark Christmas ornament. ...
