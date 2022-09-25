Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkadelphian.com
Hunger a growing issue in Clark County
Ecumenical Food Pantry aims to keep feeding the hungry in hard times. As the hot afternoon sun beams outside Arkadelphia’s First United Methodist Church, more than two dozen volunteers form an assembly line to move scores of boxes from the kitchen pantry to yet more volunteers working beneath an awning outside the church. It’s nearing 3 p.m., and vehicles line North 8th Street for blocks, the families inside them waiting patiently to receive a box full of food.
arkadelphian.com
Sandra Darlene Cooper
Sandra Darlene Cooper, 54, of Amity, Arkansas, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs. She was born February 10, 1968, in Raceland, Louisiana, to Ernest and June Crosby. Sandra worked as a receptionist for South Shore Lake Resort in Hot Springs. She loved...
Travel Back to Arkansas’ Early Days at The Caddo Gap Heritage Festival
If you love history and festivals then get ready because with the cooler temperatures it's the perfect time to check out this great festival this weekend in Caddo Gap, Arkansas. It's time to have fun at The Caddo Gap Heritage Festival this Saturday, October 1. Enjoy learning about all the...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, September 20. Gemauria Burton, 21, Waldo, terroristic act, endangering welfare of a minor. Russell Smith, 21, Hot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
KSLA
Train derails in Lafayette County
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 25-Oct. 1
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Sept....
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Sept. 26
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
Hot Springs Silver Alert for 83-year-old man inactivated
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 25.
KATV
New details emerge regarding weekend crash that left 2 Bryant police officers hospitalized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details are emerging regarding the weekend accident that left two Bryant police officers hospitalized. According to a news release by the Bryant Police Department, Officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a blue motorcycle which turned into a pursuit.
Bryant police: 2 officers injured in crash, ASP to investigate
Officials with the Bryant Police Department said that two Bryant police officers were injured in a crash Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arkadelphian.com
Clark County inmate apprehended after escape
ARKADELPHIA — An inmate escaped from a community service work crew from Clark County Jail on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Sheriff Jason Watson described the escape as a matter of “opportunity.” At time of writing, he could not release a name, but he stressed that this was a non-violent offender and there was never any danger to the public, and that the inmate was an Arkadelphia native.
KATV
Law enforcement searching for suspect who reportedly fired shots at Benton gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Law enforcement officers in Saline County are "actively" searching for a suspect after gunshots were reported to have been fired following a possible verbal disturbance at a Benton gas station. According to the Benton Police Department, the incident between two individuals occured at the Big...
Comments / 0