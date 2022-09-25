ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkadelphian.com

Hunger a growing issue in Clark County

Ecumenical Food Pantry aims to keep feeding the hungry in hard times. As the hot afternoon sun beams outside Arkadelphia’s First United Methodist Church, more than two dozen volunteers form an assembly line to move scores of boxes from the kitchen pantry to yet more volunteers working beneath an awning outside the church. It’s nearing 3 p.m., and vehicles line North 8th Street for blocks, the families inside them waiting patiently to receive a box full of food.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Sandra Darlene Cooper

Sandra Darlene Cooper, 54, of Amity, Arkansas, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs. She was born February 10, 1968, in Raceland, Louisiana, to Ernest and June Crosby. Sandra worked as a receptionist for South Shore Lake Resort in Hot Springs. She loved...
AMITY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, September 20. Gemauria Burton, 21, Waldo, terroristic act, endangering welfare of a minor. Russell Smith, 21, Hot...
MAGNOLIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Benton, AR
KSST Radio

Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas

Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KSLA

Train derails in Lafayette County

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Week in Clark County History: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Sept....
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Monday, Sept. 26

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Disability#Charity#Elrod Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
arkadelphian.com

Clark County inmate apprehended after escape

ARKADELPHIA — An inmate escaped from a community service work crew from Clark County Jail on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Sheriff Jason Watson described the escape as a matter of “opportunity.” At time of writing, he could not release a name, but he stressed that this was a non-violent offender and there was never any danger to the public, and that the inmate was an Arkadelphia native.
CLARK COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy