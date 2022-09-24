Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Hunger a growing issue in Clark County
Ecumenical Food Pantry aims to keep feeding the hungry in hard times. As the hot afternoon sun beams outside Arkadelphia’s First United Methodist Church, more than two dozen volunteers form an assembly line to move scores of boxes from the kitchen pantry to yet more volunteers working beneath an awning outside the church. It’s nearing 3 p.m., and vehicles line North 8th Street for blocks, the families inside them waiting patiently to receive a box full of food.
arkadelphian.com
Hanson named GAC setter of the week
RUSSELLVILLE — Ouachita Baptist University freshman volleyball player Courtney Hanson has been named the league’s setter of the week after assisting the Tigers to a pair of conference road sweeps. Hanson and the Tigers (9-7, 3-2 GAC) started the week with a 3-0 win across the street against...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 25-Oct. 1
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Sept....
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Sept. 26
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers’ Miller named GAC defensive player of the week
RUSSELLVILLE — Ouachita Baptist University linebacker Jax Miller has been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Tigers beat then-ranked No. 7 Harding this past Saturday by a final score of 21-13. Miller registered an NCAA-era school record 21 tackles in Ouachita’s win over Harding. He had four solo stops and 17 assisted tackles. It was just the second 20-tackle performance in Ouachita’s tenure as a member of the NCAA Division II. Elijah Jones had 20 in a 40-37 win over Southern Arkansas in 2016.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers beat Harding, 21-13
ARKADELPHIA — As predicted by many, Saturday night’s top 10 matchup between No. 9 Ouachita Baptist University and No. 7 Harding University came down to one score. Ouachita’s defense came up with timely stops and the Tigers took advantage of a pair of missed kicks by Harding to come away with the 21-13 win to stay undefeated on the season and take sole possession of first place in the Great American Conference. The league’s only other unbeaten team heading into the weekend was No. 24 Henderson State, which lost to Southern Arkansas by a final score of 28-24 on Saturday.
arkadelphian.com
Second half surge gives Badgers win at Nashville
NASHVILLE — A 27-0 second half changed the game from a back-and-forth affair to a 49-12 sportsmanship-rule win for the Arkadelphia Badgers (4-0, 1-0) over the Nashville Scrappers (2-2, 0-1) Friday night in the 4A-7 conference opener for both teams at Scrapper Stadium. The game was a tale of...
arkadelphian.com
Special service scheduled at Word of Faith Outreach
There will be a special evening service at the Word of Faith Outreach in Amity on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. The Rev. Jerry Garrett is the scheduled guest speaker. All are invited to attend.
arkadelphian.com
Arts, music festival continues Saturday
The second round of arts, music, food and fun kicked off at noon Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Arkadelphia. There is plenty to see, do and hear at the Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts, with live music from regional groups and performances from local groups on one of two stages set up. Artists are selling their creations on Artist Row, and nearby a muralist is in the process of creating a mural opposite the one on the Honeycomb building.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County flu vaccine clinic Tuesday
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will be providing flu vaccines across the state in preparation for the 2022-2023 flu season starting Monday, September 26. Each county health unit in Arkansas will be hosting a community flu vaccine clinic, typically a day-long event when the health unit and numerous community volunteers come together to provide flu vaccine to as many people as possible.
