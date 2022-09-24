ARKADELPHIA — As predicted by many, Saturday night’s top 10 matchup between No. 9 Ouachita Baptist University and No. 7 Harding University came down to one score. Ouachita’s defense came up with timely stops and the Tigers took advantage of a pair of missed kicks by Harding to come away with the 21-13 win to stay undefeated on the season and take sole possession of first place in the Great American Conference. The league’s only other unbeaten team heading into the weekend was No. 24 Henderson State, which lost to Southern Arkansas by a final score of 28-24 on Saturday.

SEARCY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO