PRESCOTT – NC 31 in Nevada County was blocked for several hours Sunday afternoon as a strong thunderstorm cell brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the county. The Sutton Community had a big tree blown over; county crews had to cut up and cleared the roadway after a couple of hours. Wyatt Ghormley, 7, had a new “toy” to play on for a little while. According to George Smith who took the photos, his area got nearly an inch of rain in 35 minutes.

NEVADA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO