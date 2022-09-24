Read full article on original website
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s BurritosLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidateLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air ForceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPrescott, AR
arkadelphian.com
Artist talks vision behind mural in downtown Arkadelphia
There’s a new splash of color in downtown Arkadelphia. On the eastern side of the old Sav U Mor building, on Main Street, is a large mural whose centerpiece is a tribal style badger surrounded by flowers and butterflies. Searcy artist Jason White, founder of White’s Artworks, is responsible for this latest creation.
Travel Back to Arkansas’ Early Days at The Caddo Gap Heritage Festival
If you love history and festivals then get ready because with the cooler temperatures it's the perfect time to check out this great festival this weekend in Caddo Gap, Arkansas. It's time to have fun at The Caddo Gap Heritage Festival this Saturday, October 1. Enjoy learning about all the...
arkadelphian.com
Hunger a growing issue in Clark County
Ecumenical Food Pantry aims to keep feeding the hungry in hard times. As the hot afternoon sun beams outside Arkadelphia’s First United Methodist Church, more than two dozen volunteers form an assembly line to move scores of boxes from the kitchen pantry to yet more volunteers working beneath an awning outside the church. It’s nearing 3 p.m., and vehicles line North 8th Street for blocks, the families inside them waiting patiently to receive a box full of food.
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s Burritos
MALVERN, Ark. – Mississippi-based professional competitive eater Brandon “Da Garbage Disposal” Clark defeated the “Mega Burrito Challenge” at Debbie’s Burritos in Malvern Tuesday. Clark is the first ever to complete the challenge after it has bested five others since 2014.
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
arkadelphian.com
Sandra Darlene Cooper
Sandra Darlene Cooper, 54, of Amity, Arkansas, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs. She was born February 10, 1968, in Raceland, Louisiana, to Ernest and June Crosby. Sandra worked as a receptionist for South Shore Lake Resort in Hot Springs. She loved...
KATV
New restaurants and businesses coming to Benton
BENTON, AR — The city of Benton is making way for new developments. "We have Whataburger coming down a the Alcoa exit. We have [The Mighty Crab] coming out," Mayor Tom Farmer with the city of Benton said. "We just opened Rock N' Roll Sushi downtown. " Farmer said...
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
hopeprescott.com
Storm downs tree on NC31
PRESCOTT – NC 31 in Nevada County was blocked for several hours Sunday afternoon as a strong thunderstorm cell brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the county. The Sutton Community had a big tree blown over; county crews had to cut up and cleared the roadway after a couple of hours. Wyatt Ghormley, 7, had a new “toy” to play on for a little while. According to George Smith who took the photos, his area got nearly an inch of rain in 35 minutes.
ARDOT: I-30 westbound lanes clear after crash in Hot Spring County
Lanes going westbound on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County are blocked after a tractor trailer crash Tuesday morning.
arkadelphian.com
Special service scheduled at Word of Faith Outreach
There will be a special evening service at the Word of Faith Outreach in Amity on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. The Rev. Jerry Garrett is the scheduled guest speaker. All are invited to attend.
Hot Springs Silver Alert for 83-year-old man inactivated
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 25.
arkadelphian.com
Hanson named GAC setter of the week
RUSSELLVILLE — Ouachita Baptist University freshman volleyball player Courtney Hanson has been named the league’s setter of the week after assisting the Tigers to a pair of conference road sweeps. Hanson and the Tigers (9-7, 3-2 GAC) started the week with a 3-0 win across the street against...
arkadelphian.com
Second half surge gives Badgers win at Nashville
NASHVILLE — A 27-0 second half changed the game from a back-and-forth affair to a 49-12 sportsmanship-rule win for the Arkadelphia Badgers (4-0, 1-0) over the Nashville Scrappers (2-2, 0-1) Friday night in the 4A-7 conference opener for both teams at Scrapper Stadium. The game was a tale of...
arkadelphian.com
Tigers’ Miller named GAC defensive player of the week
RUSSELLVILLE — Ouachita Baptist University linebacker Jax Miller has been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Tigers beat then-ranked No. 7 Harding this past Saturday by a final score of 21-13. Miller registered an NCAA-era school record 21 tackles in Ouachita’s win over Harding. He had four solo stops and 17 assisted tackles. It was just the second 20-tackle performance in Ouachita’s tenure as a member of the NCAA Division II. Elijah Jones had 20 in a 40-37 win over Southern Arkansas in 2016.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Sept. 26
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
salineriverchronicle.com
Man dies in motorcycle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday
WARREN, Ark. – A 51-year-old Hampton man, Jonathan Ferrell, was killed in a one vehicle accident on Bradley Road 16 Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ferrell was driving a 2001 Yamaha eastbound on Bradley Road 16 around 11:16 a.m. Entering a curve, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a tree.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County flu vaccine clinic Tuesday
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will be providing flu vaccines across the state in preparation for the 2022-2023 flu season starting Monday, September 26. Each county health unit in Arkansas will be hosting a community flu vaccine clinic, typically a day-long event when the health unit and numerous community volunteers come together to provide flu vaccine to as many people as possible.
Thieves try to steal ATM in Benton using pick-up truck
BENTON, Ark. — A pair of disguised thieves attempted to steal an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Benton on Thursday morning. According to police, the Federal Credit Union that was targeted was located in the Alcoa Community. The two thieves were captured on surveillance video, where they...
