Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
collegehoopstoday.com
Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux
There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
Auburn football: Joel Klatt says Deion Sanders will be Tigers’ next HC
After witnessing Auburn football’s week four matchup against Missouri, it’s clear that head coach Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered on the Plains if something drastic doesn’t happen. Harsin led the Tigers to an embarrassing loss against Penn State before what may be an even more embarrassing win in the SEC opener last weekend.
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Troy Messenger
Area football games moved to Thursday
Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
etxview.com
Benjamin Russell blows by Smiths Station behind Malcolm Simmons touchdown trifecta
Smiths Station bit all the Wildcats would let them chew on the first drive of the game by going the length of the field for a touchdown, before being punched in the face by a 33-point run by Benjamin Russell High School for a final score of 46-28. Gabe Benton...
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
WSFA
LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
Click2Houston.com
Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor
HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston
Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: “Bram” Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
Click2Houston.com
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah
HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
Click2Houston.com
Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’
HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
Lil Uzi’s Artist, Lotta Cash Desto, Shot & Killed While Driving in Houston
Lil Uzi Vert’s artist, Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed this morning while driving in Houston. The shooting incident that took Desto’s life, occurred on Septermber 24, 2022. The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:40 in the morning near 5500 Richmond Avenue. According to police officials, during a triple shooting in […]
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
