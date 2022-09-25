ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
collegehoopstoday.com

Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux

There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prairie View, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Prairie View, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Prairie View, TX
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
Prairie View, TX
College Sports
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Troy Messenger

Area football games moved to Thursday

Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
TROY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Hornets#Asu
WSFA

LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Click2Houston.com

Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor

HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
foursquare.com

The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston

Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: “Bram” Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
Click2Houston.com

‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
FRESNO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’

HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
HOUSTON, TX
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy