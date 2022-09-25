Read full article on original website
Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
Jordan Spieth goes 5-0 to lead U.S. to Presidents Cup win for 12th time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After watching his team lose both sessions on Saturday and its lead heading into the final day trimmed to four points, U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Davis Love III trusted that his 12-man team would deliver in Sunday singles. “This is one of our best formats, and...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Americans turn back Internationals' comeback bid to win at Quail Hollow
There was no miracle comeback on Sunday at the 14th Presidents Cup, though the International team did not go down without a fight against the victorious Americans. Going into the 12 singles matches at Quail Hollow Club with a four-point lead, the United States and captain Davis Love III sent out the most formidable match-play veterans early, but with mixed results that gave the Internationals hope.
Golf.com
At Presidents Cup, more affirmation we’re in good old days of American golf
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is this what the beginning of an American golden age looks like?. With Jordan Spieth, the American Kid, tearing through his final piece of match play scar tissue?. Incredibly, Spieth rose on Sunday at the Presidents Cup as a winless player in Sunday singles matches, his...
Celebrate Team USA's win with 2022 Presidents Cup gear
The U.S. held its lead throughout Sunday singles and secured its ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. While Jordan Spieth had the weekend’s best record, going a perfect 5-0-0, captain’s pick Kevin Kisner brought something else to the group. Kisner was...
Americans can count on turnover for the Ryder Cup team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Before the Presidents Cup party could even get started, the Americans couldn’t escape questions about what comes next. The Ryder Cup is one year away in Rome, and while the Americans demolished an aging European team at Whistling Straits last year, they have not won the Ryder Cup away from home in longer than Jordan Spieth can remember. “You could tell me the last time it happened,” he said. It was 1993, about two months after Spieth was born. The winning putt came from Davis Love III, now 58, who then was playing in his first Ryder Cup. So it’s been a long time.
