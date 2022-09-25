Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson receives SEC Defensive Player of the Week
COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Junior defensive back Antonio Johnson helped lead the Aggie defense in a 23-21 win over Arkansas on Saturday. The SEC awarded him the week five defensive player of the week award after his 13 tackle performance.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
This Arlington events center calls itself ‘the home of entertainment’
Texas Live! calls themselves the “Home of Entertainment”. It's made up of 12 different food and bars right between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.
fox44news.com
Beto O’Rourke’s College Tour comes to Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic Candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke is continuing his College Tour through Central Texas. The tour focuses on young voters across the state, with visits to Texas A&M University and Baylor University on Wednesday. Each event across Texas is an opportunity for people to get registered before the October 11 deadline, and to sign up to volunteer before Get Out the Vote (GOTV).
10 Dallas Adventures You Can Probably Do All In One Day
As we collectively cross over what will be summer's last hurrah and fall finally sets in, now might be the best time of year to go experience Dallas with the family. You see, big cities fill up around the big holidays... nobody is taking a weekend during a random week prior to Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas... ergo, you'd probably have the best time surrounded by the locals if you took a little getaway right now.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion
Multiple drive-thru locations for this restaurant are in the works for DFW.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
allaccess.com
Report: KEGL (97.1 The Eagle)/Dallas To Flip To Sports as '97.1 The Freak'
IHEARTMEDIA Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS' next move, according to a report by market sports radio veteran RICHIE WHITT at SPORTS ILUSTRATED's FANNATION blog site, is a flip to Sports as "97.1 THE FREAK" with a lineup of familiar DALLAS sports radio voices. WHITT, a former host at AUDACY Sports...
Southlake Style
New Miss Southlake And Outstanding Teen Announced
The new Miss Southlake and Outstanding Teen were officially crowned over the weekend. Earning the Miss Southlake title along with a $1,000 scholarship, Jenna Oakley will represent Southlake for the upcoming year. A current student at Sam Houston State University, Jenna previously won Inspirational Country Music Female Vocalist in 2022 and won the Overall Talent Award for her original song, “I’m Gonna Miss Me.”
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?
This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
WFAA
Ft. Worth’s JRB Navy Base used as a safe haven for Military aircraft from Tampa before Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth is helping with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being stored here until the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are closely watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
