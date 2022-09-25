ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Morgan Stanley

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley. Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley MS we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products

Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Test Is First FDA Approved NGS-Based Companion Diagnostic To Detect Thyroid Cancers

The FDA approved Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's TMO Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to select patients with RET-fusion positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thyroid cancer who may be eligible for Eli Lilly And Co's LLY Retevmo (selpercatinib) treatment. This marks...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy