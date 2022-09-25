Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
FOX43.com
Pa. volunteers aid Red Cross hurricane response in Florida and Puerto Rico
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In preparation for Hurricane Ian's landfall in Flordia, seven Pennsylvania volunteers from the American Red Cross have been positioned within the state. The Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers across the country and has sent tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida, as well as opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Hurricane Ian shifts south in Florida, still expected to bring significant weekend rain to Virginia
Hurricane Ian has now recorded top-speed winds of 120 mph and is 110 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. The storm is continuing to move north-northeast at 10 mph.
Application for assistance with heating bills opens soon in Virginia
Applications for Virginia's fuel assistance program will open soon, opening an opportunity for residents to get help with their heating bills this Winter.
Linda Skeens, whose recipes swept awards at a Virginia county fair, joins TikTok
Skeens won first, second and third place in the categories for cookies, candy and savory bread. After a widespread Internet effort to find her took place on TikTok, she has joined the platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
northernvirginiamag.com
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia
Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of 4,000 beagles saved from a Virginia facility finds home in Upper Burrell
There’s just something about a friendly, doe-eyed beagle with its unassuming size and floppy ears that caused Michele Binder to keep the friendly dog breed at her side most of her life. When news broke in July of the rescue of 4,000 beagles in deplorable conditions at a Virginia...
NBC12
Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
americanhistorycentral.com
Nathaniel Bacon's Declaration of the People of Virginia
Nathaniel Bacon issued this document during Bacon’s Rebellion, which did the following:. Listed the grievances the people had against Berkeley. Identified Berkeley’s political allies. Accused Berkeley and his allies of treason. Commanded them to be captured and taken to the Middle Plantation of Virginia, which is present-day Williamsburg.
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage month
Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 15th and will be celebrated until October 15th in the Commonwealth where many activities have been taking place. One way the state of Virginia is honoring the Latino, Latinx, and Hispanic communities is by highlighting restaurants that serve Hispanic/ Latino cuisine. Two of them Mannys Seafood, Soul & Mexican, and Cuban Island, are in our local area.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
NBC 29 News
Virginia Red Cross prepares for potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move into the Gulf Coast, here at home Virginia Red Cross is preparing to respond to any impacts from the storm. The organization said there’s a process in place for when it would deploy volunteers to areas hit by these tropical storms and hurricanes.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
Comments / 0