Virginia State

FOX43.com

Pa. volunteers aid Red Cross hurricane response in Florida and Puerto Rico

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In preparation for Hurricane Ian's landfall in Flordia, seven Pennsylvania volunteers from the American Red Cross have been positioned within the state. The Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers across the country and has sent tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida, as well as opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm.
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
VIRGINIA STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia

Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
VIRGINIA STATE
americanhistorycentral.com

Nathaniel Bacon's Declaration of the People of Virginia

Nathaniel Bacon issued this document during Bacon’s Rebellion, which did the following:. Listed the grievances the people had against Berkeley. Identified Berkeley’s political allies. Accused Berkeley and his allies of treason. Commanded them to be captured and taken to the Middle Plantation of Virginia, which is present-day Williamsburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage month

Hispanic Heritage Month began on September 15th and will be celebrated until October 15th in the Commonwealth where many activities have been taking place. One way the state of Virginia is honoring the Latino, Latinx, and Hispanic communities is by highlighting restaurants that serve Hispanic/ Latino cuisine. Two of them Mannys Seafood, Soul & Mexican, and Cuban Island, are in our local area.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Red Cross prepares for potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move into the Gulf Coast, here at home Virginia Red Cross is preparing to respond to any impacts from the storm. The organization said there’s a process in place for when it would deploy volunteers to areas hit by these tropical storms and hurricanes.
VIRGINIA STATE

