I AM SOMEONE WHO GREW UP in a city without an NBA team. A city with a rich basketball history propelled by local legends. People who starred in high school, and maybe played for a college team that you could watch on ESPN from time to time. Guys who came home in the summer and played in summer leagues and tournaments that captivated young, aspiring players who hoped to one day do the same.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO