Batman has Robin. Tom has Jerry. McCartney had Lennon -- and Goldy has Arenado. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado might have arrived in St. Louis two seasons apart, but they quickly became linked as the dynamic duo manning the two corners of the Cardinals infield. Both have won multiple Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards, and this season they could pull off a rare feat: becoming the first teammates to finish 1-2 in MVP voting since Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent 22 years ago.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO