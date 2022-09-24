ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
BGR.com

Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked

Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
ZDNet

The case for keeping your old iPhone

'Tis the season. No, not the one with all the songs and decorations. This is the season with all the new goodies…new iPhones, that is. Every fall for more than a decade, we've marked the changing of the seasons with the annual migration (physically or virtually) of the Apple faithful to Cupertino.
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Android Central

Beyond Frustrated with multple Carriers, What to do?

We live in the country about 10mi out of town. There is a tower about 2mi from us on I94. We have tried VZW (current carrier) and TMO and my service is lousy at home. When I go to work, I basically have close to no service in the building and I work and it's in a decent sized city.
Phone Arena

Pixel 7 about to crush Galaxy and iPhone as Samsung and Apple roll the red carpet for Google?

It's now been nearly 11 months since the launch of the much anticipated Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagships, which were meant to be "Android's iPhone". We (and by "we" I mean me) were expecting a duo of flagship devices that can do everything more expensive phones from Samsung and Apple could do, but just as reliably (if not even more reliably) and at a better price!
Apple Insider

Here's where to save on Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 2

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple AirPods Pro 2 are already discounted, with the lowest prices at your fingertips in ourAirPods Price Guide. The...
Android Central

Xiaomi's next 4K streaming device passes through the FCC

A listing on the FCC's website points to a new Xiaomi Box 4K. The listing suggests the streaming device will arrive in the United States soon. It also provides a glimpse of the streaming box's design and specifications. Xiaomi's Mi Box 4K has been on the market for two years,...
Phone Arena

Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences

If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.
Apple Insider

Apple pulls top Russian social media app from App Store

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has removed Russia's largest social network app, VKontakte, from theApp Store — as well as a host of other apps by the developer.
