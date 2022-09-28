ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Category 4 Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall Near Fort Myers Today

By Chris Cozart
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane with sustained winds at 155 mph near Fort Myers, Florida.

As of the 4 p.m. advisory, Ian has winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 Hurricane. Ian will make another landfall near Charleston, South Carolina, tomorrow afternoon. More than likely, it will be a Category 1 Hurricane at landfall.

We’ll continue to monitor these changes and the latest models over the next few days.

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

