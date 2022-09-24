Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
texashsfootball.com
Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record
De’Corian “JT” Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
seguintoday.com
Matthews Scores 5 Touchdowns and Dailey Throws for 4 in Matadors Win
(San Antonio) — The playmakers for the Seguin Matadors were on display in a 54-27 win over the San Antonio MacArthur Brahmas at Heroes Stadium on Saturday night. Freshman quarterback Corey Dailey threw four touchdowns for the third consecutive game and senior wide receiver Devin Matthews accounted for five touchdowns as the Mats improved to 2-0 in District 12-5A and 4-1 overall.
profootballnetwork.com
College football picks and predictions for Week 5: Buy low value on UTSA, Washington and Wake Forest
UTSA (-4.5) vs. Middle Tennessee. Don’t be fooled by this Middle Tennessee team that is still undefeated against Miami (FL). They’ve found their stride, but the speed and play calls that they used to defeat the Hurricanes are not sustainable from week to week. Especially not against a well-disciplined and smart coach like Jeff Traylor at UTSA.
All the Roadrunners we saw during UTSA's win over Texas Southern
UTSA football was back in the Alamodome this week hosting the Texas Southern Tigers. Rowdy fans donned their signature hues for an "Orange Out" of the stadium as UTSA's Frank Harris led the Roadrunners to their second win this season. The final score was 52-24. From tailgating to game plays, here's a bit of what you missed on Saturday, September 24 at the Alamodome. Photos by Isaiah Alonzo for MySA.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
Winning is everything in the state of Texas whether it's on the gridiron of the high school, collegiate or professional level, but this story will be talking about winning on a different playing field.
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling
LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl
SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!. The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend. She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy. Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening...
First all women barber shop in San Antonio also represents Hispanic culture
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barber shop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all female only barber shop, also representing the Hispanic community. Jennifer Balderrama is the founder and owner. "We want you to feel like you're...
everythingnash.com
Scotty McCreery Performs Sold-Out Show at Gruene Hall
Scotty McCreery will likely never, ever forget his September 23 concert. The American Idol alum performed to a sold-out crowd at the famous Gruene Hall, in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait‘s now-legendary career began. McCreery celebrated the event on Facebook, sharing a few photos from the memorable evening.
lakefrontollu.com
The dog of OLLU
SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake Unviversity’s (OLLU) maintenance worker, Mike Aguilar, has been recognized for befriending a small dog known as the ‘school mascot,’ and later adopting her. When Aguilar spotted the dog wandering around campus, he decided to adopt it as it seemed no...
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
KSAT 12
South Side-raised comedian sells out shows at San Antonio comedy club
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. It was certainly a barrel of laughs this past...
KSAT 12
Map shows pumpkin patches in San Antonio and surrounding areas
SAN ANTONIO – It’s time for a favorite fall tradition for many families - visiting the pumpkin patch. We’ve put together a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area. If you’re eager to pick your...
YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant
Northwest San Antonio spot Alamo Biscuit Co. will host the competitive eater as he attempts to finish a massive sandwich laden with meat, cheese and eggs.
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
