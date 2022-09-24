ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

texashsfootball.com

Former O.D. Wyatt Standout Breaks School Record

De’Corian “JT” Clark had himself a day. The UTSA senior and former O.D. Wyatt standout surpassed the 1,000-yard total for his career last week against the Longhorns. This Saturday, in a 52-24 drubbing against Texas Southern, Clark made his mark again, breaking a school record for most receiving yards, accounting for 219 yards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Matthews Scores 5 Touchdowns and Dailey Throws for 4 in Matadors Win

(San Antonio) — The playmakers for the Seguin Matadors were on display in a 54-27 win over the San Antonio MacArthur Brahmas at Heroes Stadium on Saturday night. Freshman quarterback Corey Dailey threw four touchdowns for the third consecutive game and senior wide receiver Devin Matthews accounted for five touchdowns as the Mats improved to 2-0 in District 12-5A and 4-1 overall.
SEGUIN, TX
profootballnetwork.com

College football picks and predictions for Week 5: Buy low value on UTSA, Washington and Wake Forest

UTSA (-4.5) vs. Middle Tennessee. Don’t be fooled by this Middle Tennessee team that is still undefeated against Miami (FL). They’ve found their stride, but the speed and play calls that they used to defeat the Hurricanes are not sustainable from week to week. Especially not against a well-disciplined and smart coach like Jeff Traylor at UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

All the Roadrunners we saw during UTSA's win over Texas Southern

UTSA football was back in the Alamodome this week hosting the Texas Southern Tigers. Rowdy fans donned their signature hues for an "Orange Out" of the stadium as UTSA's Frank Harris led the Roadrunners to their second win this season. The final score was 52-24. From tailgating to game plays, here's a bit of what you missed on Saturday, September 24 at the Alamodome. Photos by Isaiah Alonzo for MySA. 
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling

LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
LULING, TX
everythingnash.com

Scotty McCreery Performs Sold-Out Show at Gruene Hall

Scotty McCreery will likely never, ever forget his September 23 concert. The American Idol alum performed to a sold-out crowd at the famous Gruene Hall, in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait‘s now-legendary career began. McCreery celebrated the event on Facebook, sharing a few photos from the memorable evening.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
lakefrontollu.com

The dog of OLLU

SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake Unviversity’s (OLLU) maintenance worker, Mike Aguilar, has been recognized for befriending a small dog known as the ‘school mascot,’ and later adopting her. When Aguilar spotted the dog wandering around campus, he decided to adopt it as it seemed no...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

South Side-raised comedian sells out shows at San Antonio comedy club

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. It was certainly a barrel of laughs this past...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

