Jujutsu Kaisen is currently getting ready to hit screens next year with the highly anticipated second season of the anime series, and to celebrate the anime has released the first synopsis teasing what fans can expect from the new episodes! With the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film following the end of the massively successful first season of the anime, fans have been exciting to see the series return to the manga for the next phase of the story. But thankfully, the second season is going to be tackling quite a bit of the next major phases of Gege Akutami's manga.

COMICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO