Nier Automata anime Ver.1.1a debuts in January 2023
"When I actually heard about making an anime version, I thought, ‘What? This late?'"
Popculture
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Release Date, More Details Revealed at Netflix TUDUM Event
Netflix hosted another TUDUM virtual fan event on Saturday, and The Witcher franchise was arguably the main event. The burgeoning fantasy franchise got a three-minute segment to introduce to the cast and the plot line of The Witcher: Blood Origin. After months without any news on this highly-anticipated prequel, this was a huge boon to fans.
epicstream.com
Will There Be a Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2? Release Date News and Predictions
What Will Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2 Be About?. Also known as Isekai Yakkyoku, the anime series has been a success in releasing its first run. After it ended, a lot of those who follow the show are asking whether there will be a Parallel World Pharmacy Season 2 and, if so, when it might have a release date.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 Release Date and Time on Prime Video
'The Rings of Power' Episode 6 will kick off the fight for the Southlands, but when exactly can viewers expect it on Prime Video?
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream A Tear in the Sky Free Online
Best sites to watch A Tear in the Sky - Last updated on Sep 27, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch A Tear in the Sky online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for A Tear in the Sky on this page.
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Sets Up Midseason Premiere
The eternal question in the anime world might be "Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?" which also just so happens to be the name for a major anime franchise. With this year seeing the fourth season's arrival, the second cours might be dropping to continue the story thanks to J.C. Staff sooner than fans might think, as the series joins other major dungeon crawling anime franchises including Sword Art Online, Overlord, Delicious in Dungeon, and more.
IGN
Onimusha Anime: Netflix Shares First-Look Images
Netflix has announced and revealed five images from an Onimusha anime based on the hit Capcom game series. Revealed in a tweet from Netflix Anime (below), the stills show a handful of characters against a backdrop of Japan's Edo period. The anime is being created with 3D, CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds, and the series promises to give new life to the classic game series.
My Dress-up Darling Chapter 82: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers, Read Online
My Dress-up Darling Chapter 82 will release on September 30, 2022, at 12:00 AM according to Japanese Standard Time. The raw scans will be available a day before and English translations will release on September 18, 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter, so here is everything else you need to know.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
The Nier Automata anime has a trailer and release date, will be 'changing things'
"It's about to start, isn't it?"
IGN
Silent Hill: Unannounced Game Gets Rated in South Korea
Rumors about the Silent Hill franchise have been traversing across the Internet for years, and it seems like one of them might become true after all, after an unannounced title from the series received a rating in South Korea. According to a report from Gematsu, a new game titled "Silent...
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals First Season 2 Synopsis
Jujutsu Kaisen is currently getting ready to hit screens next year with the highly anticipated second season of the anime series, and to celebrate the anime has released the first synopsis teasing what fans can expect from the new episodes! With the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film following the end of the massively successful first season of the anime, fans have been exciting to see the series return to the manga for the next phase of the story. But thankfully, the second season is going to be tackling quite a bit of the next major phases of Gege Akutami's manga.
ComicBook
Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot is Returning for Season 2
It's official, Tokyo Mew Mew New is coming back for a second season next year! Although Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series had an official anime adaptation several years ago, it was one of the major franchises that came back with a brand new rebooted anime series that showed off the classic to a whole new audience. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans had gone in wondering whether or not this new reboot would have the same kind of extended run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.
Scorn footage has unbearably mounting tension and a firm release date
Ebb Software's Giger 'em up releases on October 21.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould Free Online
Best sites to watch Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Apple iTunes. Read more to see all the sites where you can...
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Official Story Trailer
Here's a peek at A Plague Tale: Reqiuem's story in the latest trailer for the new action-adventure game. Join Amicia and Hugo, in the upcoming sequel, as they set out to find a mysterious island in the hope of ending the curse in Hugo’s blood. The pair will need to rely on the help of the strangers they meet along the way as they venture into unknown territory.
The Finals, an upcoming shooter from ex-Battlefield devs, gets an explosive new trailer
The Finals is all about customization, destruction, and player freedom
IGN
The Finals - Official Alpha Playtest Trailer
Check out this action-packed trailer for the upcoming free-to-play team-based FPS, The Finals. Get a look at the game's fully destructible arenas in this fast-paced, chaotic trailer. Players can sign up for the closed alpha playtest now. The Finals Alpha Playtest will be available to players in NA (USA &...
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Drops First 2 Trailers
Nier: Automata is one of those franchises you can recognize at a glance. Yoko Taro, its director, and the rest of the IP's executives have turned the role-playing game into a top-selling machine. Of course, this meant fans were curious to learn an anime was in the works for Nier: Automata, and its first two trailers have been released.
