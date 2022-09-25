Read full article on original website
Tributes pour in for former Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gary Barcher not only coached Kevin Moses at Bloomfield, he coached alongside him for the Warhawks. The former longtime varsity boys basketball coach remembers Moses, who died of colon cancer on Monday, when he was the JV coach some four decades ago. Moses played for him. That relationship grew over the course of time.
Scoreboard: Two second-half goals send No. 4 West Springfield girls soccer to a 2-1 win against No. 11 Ludlow
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When the first half of the game ended, both No. 4 West Springfield and No. 11 Ludlow girls soccer did not have a goal on the board. But after two goals ended in Ludlow’s net in the second half, the Terriers won by 2-1 on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer Snapshot: Monson starts season undefeated, looking to lead Central league & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls soccer league snapshots on September 27. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls soccer outlook by checking out the rankings and Super 7 at the bottom of the article.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday and Sunday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Ella Soutter notched seven kills, six service aces and seven digs to power the undefeated Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SCC) to a 25-6, 25-20, 25-10 non-league win on Saturday. Caroline Brogioli added four aces and four digs while Ava Vander Pol had five kills. Aubrie Letourneau dished out 18 assists.
GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game
WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
