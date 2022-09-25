ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

NewsTimes

Tributes pour in for former Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gary Barcher not only coached Kevin Moses at Bloomfield, he coached alongside him for the Warhawks. The former longtime varsity boys basketball coach remembers Moses, who died of colon cancer on Monday, when he was the JV coach some four decades ago. Moses played for him. That relationship grew over the course of time.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Saturday and Sunday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Ella Soutter notched seven kills, six service aces and seven digs to power the undefeated Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SCC) to a 25-6, 25-20, 25-10 non-league win on Saturday. Caroline Brogioli added four aces and four digs while Ava Vander Pol had five kills. Aubrie Letourneau dished out 18 assists.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Register Citizen

GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game

WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
WATERBURY, CT

