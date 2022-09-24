Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Amenable To New Role In L.A. If Needed
In the face of trade scuttlebutt, the Lakers point guard seems even-keeled.
Oklahoma Searching for a Response After Dismal Showing Against Kansas State
The Sooners dropped their Big 12 opener to the Kansas State Wildcats, once again putting themselves in an early hole in the conference race.
Russell Westbrook makes strong statement about future with Lakers
Amid the constant noise about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook is stepping up to the microphone himself. Speaking on Sunday with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook offered a strong statement when asked if he felt wanted by the Lakers. “I don’t need to,” said Westbrook. “I...
OKC National Memorial and Museum Helps Bridge Thunder, OKC Community
The Thunder have developed an outstanding method of helping incorporate its players into the OKC community.
Miami Heat Still Have A Shot At Jae Crowder
Crowder will not report to Phoenix Suns training camp
Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners loss to Kansas State
At this point, it’s hard to argue that Kansas State and coach Chris Kleiman don’t have Oklahoma’s number after the Wildcats’ 41-34 win over the sixth-ranked Sooners. Kansas State has won three of the last four matchups and has a winning record at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium over the last decade.
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, Kansas State stun Oklahoma
Call it the revenge of the Cornhuskers … not exactly. Adrian Martinez, a Nebraska transfer, led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset of Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday night. Martinez broke a 55-yard run on a third-and-16 and then iced the game with his fourth touchdown run. The Wildcats...
3 Takeaways from the Proposed End of the One-and-Done Era
College basketball is changing… and it’s changing fast. The NCAA passed the one time transfer rule in April of 2021. About three months later, players were able to start earning money off their name, image and likeness (NIL). These two things have changed college sports for the foreseeable future. When it comes to college basketball, the ‘free agency’ these two policy changes have created has caused over 1,500 college basketball players to transfer each of the past two off-seasons.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Kickoff Time Set
The Baylor Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys are set for their Big 12 Title Rematch on October 1
Three Takeaway’s From 2022-23 Thunder Media Day
Three takeaway's from the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2022-23 Media Day.
The Lakers Have a Russell Westbrook-Sized Elephant in the Room
Los Angeles still doesn’t have a clear answer about the point guard’s future.
OKC Thunder: Internal Development Goes Beyond Players
Across the board as a franchise, the Thunder believe in internal development.
Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
PGA Tour 2K23 Release Date
After taking a break in 2022 2K is making a return to the golfing world. PGA Tour 2K23 release is set for October 14. If gamers decide to purchase with the Deluxe or Tiger Woods editions the links open on October 11. Confirmed Courses. PGA Tour 2K23 will be launching...
Chargers WR Jalen Guyton Out for Season with ACL Injury
Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton is the latest to show up on the injury report in 2022. An ACL tear is going to sideline Guyton for the remainder of the season. Other injured Chargers include Keenan Allen, Rashawn Slater and Joey Bosa. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news...
NFL・
Previewing the First Islanders 2022-23 Preseason Game
After a long and somewhat boring offseason, the New York Islanders officially return to play tonight. The team will be visiting MSG for a preseason showdown with their bitter rivals in the New York Rangers. Even though this is just a preseason game, there are still a number of interesting stories to keep tabs on.
College Football Playoff Bracketology September 25
Each week teams will be fighting for position in an effort to make the College Football Playoff. The teams will be ranked each week, but what matters most is who they have played and beaten already on the field. Preseason rankings will not be taken into consideration here. Here is College Football Playoff Bracketology September 25.
