How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
This Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Is Perfect For Fall Gatherings
Sweet potatoes are fantastically versatile. They make excellent fries, a tasty taco filling and even a particularly luscious breakfast pancake. Take advantage of their adaptable nature with this recipe for sweet potato bread from Kitchn. If you’ve got a bake sale coming up, this will be a nice alternative to the usual pumpkin and zucchini breads.
Cornbread and eggs is the old-fashioned way southerners use up leftover cornbread
Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn. There will never come a day when the discussion—er, argument—amongst Southerners around how to make the best cornbread comes to a definitive close. Some choose the baking dish, while others stay true to the cast-iron skillet. Many herald the addition of browned butter, while a small faction remains adamant about throwing in sugar. However, the one thing that everyone can agree on is that cornbread is always welcome on the table.
Slow Cooker Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
Slow Cooker Crack Chicken is made with chicken breasts cooked slowly in a mixture of ranch and cheese! It is creamy, flavorful, and so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and between 4 and 8 hours to slow cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’
Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. See: 8...
Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk
Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You
When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree
Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves
The pumpkin spice latte may be the star of fall, but another treat gives the season a particularly cozy feel: pies. Whether you prefer apple or pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato, there's no better way to finish your autumnal feast than with a slice (or three) of pie. The best part? You can always keep the festivities going the next morning by indulging in some pie for breakfast.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health
Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain
If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich
Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
