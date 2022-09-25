Stanford coach David Shaw announced Tuesday that running back E.J. Smith, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, is out for the year with an undisclosed injury. Smith was injured Sept. 10 when the Cardinal lost to Southern California. He sat out the following week’s loss to Washington. Until recently, the junior was expected only to miss 1-2 weeks.

STANFORD, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO