Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence Carmela
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
sheltonherald.com
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
sacredheartpioneers.com
SHU Takes Sixth at Ted Owen Invitational
NEW BRITAIN, Conn.- The Sacred Heart University women's cross country team placed sixth at the Ted Owen Invitational on Saturday. Jessica Pigott led the Pioneers throughout the race and finished 19th with a time of 19:10.00. Women's Results. 19th Jessica Pigott 19:10.00. 27th Alisha Stadnicki 19:23.00. 40th Isabella Rogler 19:42.00.
NewsTimes
The Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: For first time since 2015, Southington is No. 1... but barely
In his column after Southington’s huge, come-from-behind win at then-top-ranked Greenwich, GameTimeCT columnist Jeff Jacobs said at least seven teams had a legitimate claim to the top spot in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll. The voters didn’t go so far as a seven-way tie, but six teams got...
NewsTimes
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Men’s Tennis Participates at Fairfield Invitational
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's tennis team wrapped up the weekend at the Fairfield Invitational, that took place from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Two Pioneers registered two victories apiece in singles. Sophomore Darius Efhekter notched wins over Quinnipiac's Ayato Arkaki (6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 10-7) and Fairfield's Will O'Brien (6-4, 6-4). Sophomore Matya Venel took two against St. Francis Brooklyn's Diego Garcia Gil (6-4, 6-3) and Quinnipiac's Andreas Whelan (6-4, 6-7 (4-7) 10-7). First years Aryn Alla andPaul Goncalves picked up the first single wins of their collegiate careers. Alla beat Quinnipiac's Kemel Karagozoglu at scores of 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. Goncalves registered the victory with against Fairfield's Alex Aguiar with 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Beat Merrimack 4-0 in First NEC Victory
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart women's soccer blanked Merrimack 4-0 for the Pioneers first Northeast Conference victory of the season at home on Sunday afternoon. Sacred Heart: 5-3-3 (1-0-2 NEC) Merrimack: 4-5-2 (2-1 NEC) Top Performers. Grace O'Hara (SHU): 1 goal. Morgan Bovardi (SHU): 1 goal. Nichol Green (SHU):...
The Ethan and Lou 15 Year Anniversary Party Got Ultra Wild
August 22, 2007 was the first episode of the Ethan and Lou Show. August 22, 2022 was the 15 Year Anniversary of the Ethan and Lou Show. We did very little on the air that day to celebrate a long run together. Instead we assured folks we would get together with them out in the public for a beer.
Register Citizen
GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game
WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Recruitment program underway at Connecticut Fire Academy
(WTNH) – Connecticut has a firefighter shortage, but the Connecticut Fire Academy is trying to fix the problem. The academy’s Recruit a Firefighter Program is underway right now in Windsor Locks. Photojournalist Rya Bernat was on hand for the start of week 5. Watch the video above for the full segment.
WWLP 22News
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Reckless driving reports investigated in Wethersfield
Here's Lost & Pound for Sunday, Sept. 25. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday looks pretty good, but there's still a risk for a scattered shower or storm. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Monday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and...
Sound on Sound Music Fest in Bridgeport Called ‘S— Show’ by Attendees
Bridgeport, CT was the site of the "Sound on Sound" music festival this past weekend (9/24/22 - 9/25/22) and by most accounts, it didn't go well. The show had multiple headlining acts like the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks and the Lumineers, but attendees say it was hard to hear them due to sound issues. That is not the only complaint to come out of the weekend. Below are fan complaints from a Facebook page called "Sound on Sound - Ants Marching."
arizonasuntimes.com
Connecticut Parent Leader: Superintendent’s Support for Teacher Who Introduced Woke Worksheet ‘Slap in the Face to Parents’
A leader of Southington, Connecticut’s Families for Freedom organization told The Connecticut Star she views the district superintendent’s support for a teacher who introduced a vocabulary worksheet for high school students, instructing them in the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology, as a “slap in the face to parents.”
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 3 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
