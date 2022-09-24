ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

sheltonherald.com

Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer

The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

SHU Takes Sixth at Ted Owen Invitational

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.- The Sacred Heart University women's cross country team placed sixth at the Ted Owen Invitational on Saturday. Jessica Pigott led the Pioneers throughout the race and finished 19th with a time of 19:10.00. Women's Results. 19th Jessica Pigott 19:10.00. 27th Alisha Stadnicki 19:23.00. 40th Isabella Rogler 19:42.00.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Men’s Tennis Participates at Fairfield Invitational

FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's tennis team wrapped up the weekend at the Fairfield Invitational, that took place from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Two Pioneers registered two victories apiece in singles. Sophomore Darius Efhekter notched wins over Quinnipiac's Ayato Arkaki (6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 10-7) and Fairfield's Will O'Brien (6-4, 6-4). Sophomore Matya Venel took two against St. Francis Brooklyn's Diego Garcia Gil (6-4, 6-3) and Quinnipiac's Andreas Whelan (6-4, 6-7 (4-7) 10-7). First years Aryn Alla andPaul Goncalves picked up the first single wins of their collegiate careers. Alla beat Quinnipiac's Kemel Karagozoglu at scores of 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. Goncalves registered the victory with against Fairfield's Alex Aguiar with 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Beat Merrimack 4-0 in First NEC Victory

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart women's soccer blanked Merrimack 4-0 for the Pioneers first Northeast Conference victory of the season at home on Sunday afternoon. Sacred Heart: 5-3-3 (1-0-2 NEC) Merrimack: 4-5-2 (2-1 NEC) Top Performers. Grace O'Hara (SHU): 1 goal. Morgan Bovardi (SHU): 1 goal. Nichol Green (SHU):...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game

WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
WATERBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Recruitment program underway at Connecticut Fire Academy

(WTNH) – Connecticut has a firefighter shortage, but the Connecticut Fire Academy is trying to fix the problem. The academy’s Recruit a Firefighter Program is underway right now in Windsor Locks. Photojournalist Rya Bernat was on hand for the start of week 5. Watch the video above for the full segment.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WWLP 22News

The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
biteofthebest.com

A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT

We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Reckless driving reports investigated in Wethersfield

Here's Lost & Pound for Sunday, Sept. 25. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday looks pretty good, but there's still a risk for a scattered shower or storm. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Monday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

Sound on Sound Music Fest in Bridgeport Called ‘S— Show’ by Attendees

Bridgeport, CT was the site of the "Sound on Sound" music festival this past weekend (9/24/22 - 9/25/22) and by most accounts, it didn't go well. The show had multiple headlining acts like the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks and the Lumineers, but attendees say it was hard to hear them due to sound issues. That is not the only complaint to come out of the weekend. Below are fan complaints from a Facebook page called "Sound on Sound - Ants Marching."
BRIDGEPORT, CT
arizonasuntimes.com

Connecticut Parent Leader: Superintendent’s Support for Teacher Who Introduced Woke Worksheet ‘Slap in the Face to Parents’

A leader of Southington, Connecticut’s Families for Freedom organization told The Connecticut Star she views the district superintendent’s support for a teacher who introduced a vocabulary worksheet for high school students, instructing them in the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology, as a “slap in the face to parents.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
GLASTONBURY, CT

