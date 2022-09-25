ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

Related
slubillikens.com

Miller's Second-Half Goal Sends #10 Bills Past Duquesne, 1-0

Rooney Field | Pittsburgh, Pa. •Abbie Miller and Emily Gaebe connected for the game's only goal in the 55th minute, and 10th-ranked Saint Louis held off Duquesne 1-0 Sunday afternoon in an Atlantic 10 Conference game at Rooney Field. •Gaebe dribbled toward the penalty area from deep on the left...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

Swimmers Find Success at Butler Duals

FISHERS, Ind. – The Saint Louis University women's and men's swimming teams posted records of 3-2 and 2-2, respectively, at Sunday's Butler Double Dual Meet. The Billiken women defeated Butler (134-67), Bellarmine (135-66) and Eastern Illinois (141-60) and fell to IUPUI (108-93) and Xavier (124-77). The Billiken men topped...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
St. Louis American

Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP

Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Slu#Bills#College Soccer#Story Links St
FOX2now.com

When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
stlsportspage.com

Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7

Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime motto has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
FOX2now.com

Don’t stand so close to me

ST. LOUIS – When it comes to self-defense and staying safe, distance is your friend. Seventh-degree black belt, Ali Moseia, showed us how to keep distance between yourself and an attacker. Learn the stance that helps you in all situations and a snappy front kick. Visit iKarateclub.com for all...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Preacher’s return to campus brings protest

Local religious figure and preacher Tom Rayborn returned to campus last week after being barred from the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Rayborn’s presence sparked controversy, including an SIUE community town hall meeting addressing the campus’ concerns about alleged hate speech in Rayborn’s preaching and multiple protests against his presence on campus.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy