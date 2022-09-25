Read full article on original website
Miller's Second-Half Goal Sends #10 Bills Past Duquesne, 1-0
Rooney Field | Pittsburgh, Pa. •Abbie Miller and Emily Gaebe connected for the game's only goal in the 55th minute, and 10th-ranked Saint Louis held off Duquesne 1-0 Sunday afternoon in an Atlantic 10 Conference game at Rooney Field. •Gaebe dribbled toward the penalty area from deep on the left...
Swimmers Find Success at Butler Duals
FISHERS, Ind. – The Saint Louis University women's and men's swimming teams posted records of 3-2 and 2-2, respectively, at Sunday's Butler Double Dual Meet. The Billiken women defeated Butler (134-67), Bellarmine (135-66) and Eastern Illinois (141-60) and fell to IUPUI (108-93) and Xavier (124-77). The Billiken men topped...
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Magnus Carlsen breaks silence on chess cheating scandal at Sinquefield Cup
ST. LOUIS — The world's top chess champion broke his silence Monday after cheating allegations against one of his opponents during the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis shook the chess world for weeks. Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Sept. 12. Earlier this month, Magnus Carlsen withdrew...
Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
ST. LOUIS — Patrons at Busch Stadium on Sept. 18 found that they were charged two or three times for items purchased at concession stands. Or four or five or six times. Or 20. Jason Piscia of Chatham, Illinois, bought two bottles of water for a total of $12.79....
Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Naval Academy in St Louis, Missouri
In 1902, this St. Louis, Missouri school was built featuring unique architectural designs. Now, almost 120 years later, it sits in decay with only shadows of what it used to be. It really hasn't been abandoned that long. What used to be known as Cleveland High School in St. Louis...
Sugarwitch Opens This Friday in the Patch Neighborhood
The popular ice cream sandwich brand will offer coffee and sweet treats in its first brick and mortar location
Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP
Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary's High School, school leaders say they're working to stay open
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is planning to close St. Mary's High School at the end of the school year, a statement from the school said Tuesday night. In a message to the school community, leaders said they are working on a plan to keep the all-boys school open beyond this year.
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
New Pitt Field plaza to open in coming weeks, indoor facility to be finished in winter
Construction on the baseball team’s Pitt Field is set to be completed in the coming weeks. A plaza behind right field will create additional space and seating for fans, said David Walsh, deputy athletic director and chief of operations. When construction began back in April, University of Richmond students,...
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Stadium announcer John Ulett joins others from KSHE for “More Stories from the Window” event at River City Casino Oct. 7
Cardinals stadium announcer John Ulett has been part of the team for 38 seasons and is hoping to add another World Series ring to his collection. If you are from out of town and just hear him when you come to Busch Stadium you may not know he’s also a radio personality at KSHE Radio– whose longtime motto has been “Real Rock Radio.” The public is invited to celebrate KSHE’s great heritage of music in St. Louis along with Ulett and other disc jockeys.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
North County High School issues apology following livestream comments about Battle
Officials at North County High School are apologizing for comments made by a student about Battle athletes after a live video stream of a Friday football game. The post North County High School issues apology following livestream comments about Battle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Don’t stand so close to me
ST. LOUIS – When it comes to self-defense and staying safe, distance is your friend. Seventh-degree black belt, Ali Moseia, showed us how to keep distance between yourself and an attacker. Learn the stance that helps you in all situations and a snappy front kick. Visit iKarateclub.com for all...
Preacher’s return to campus brings protest
Local religious figure and preacher Tom Rayborn returned to campus last week after being barred from the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Rayborn’s presence sparked controversy, including an SIUE community town hall meeting addressing the campus’ concerns about alleged hate speech in Rayborn’s preaching and multiple protests against his presence on campus.
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
