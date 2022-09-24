Read full article on original website
Australian surfer Chris Davidson dies after punch outside pub
A man has faced court over the death of the former surfing champion Chris Davidson who died after being punched outside a pub on the New South Wales mid-north coast. Police said they were called to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks just after 11pm on Saturday following reports a man had been punched in the face, fallen and hit his head on the pavement.
George Ward death: Drag Race UK star who performed as Cherry Valentine dies aged 28
Drag queen George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28. The performer, who appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died on Sunday (18 September), his family announced. A statement from his family was released on Friday...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures
A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
BBC
Manchester PC charged after Leeds car chase investigation
A police officer has been charged with offences including fraud and perverting the course of justice after an inquiry into a car chase through Leeds. PC Jessica Verbruggen, 29, was not in the vehicle, but was arrested along with another man following an investigation into the incident. Ms Verbruggen, who...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.・
Bravery medals of parachuting SAS dog are tipped to fetch £30,000 after he was awarded the animal Victoria Cross for being dropped behind enemy lines in WW2 (and a lifetime supply of biscuits)
The bravery medals of a parachuting SAS dog are expected to fetch £30,000 at auction, after he was awarded the animal version of the Victoria Cross for being dropped behind enemy lines in World War Two. Rob the para-dog made 20 parachute jumps and served in daring SAS missions...
BBC
Wales Air Ambulance: Call to release data on Powys closure
Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) is facing calls to release the data behind its plan to close its Powys base. Montgomeryshire Member of the Senedd Russell George wants to see that information analysed independently. The service intends to move crews north as it says this would allow for more than 500...
A fenland walk to a great pub: the Carpenters Arms, Cambridgeshire
Rabbits chase each other around the grassy hummocks. Buzzards wheel overhead. The nibbled turf is a delicate tapestry of bedstraw, wild thyme and salad burnet, milkwort and speedwell. I am walking across Great Wilbraham Common, one of Cambridgeshire’s biggest surviving areas of biodiverse grassland. It’s an early highlight on a route that’s rich in wildlife and history. There’s a converted windmill, a medieval moat, an Anglo-Saxon earthwork and thatched cottages.
BBC
Northern Lights: Spectacular shots captured from North Yorkshire garden
An amateur photographer who took a nap on a night shoot awoke to find pictures of the Northern Lights on his camera. Chris Lowther set up his kit on Monday at home in Bulmer, North Yorkshire "expecting to get some star trails" in the night sky. Mr Lowther set his...
BBC
Northumberland seal pup dies after being chased into the sea
A marine animal rescue group has said a seal pup died after it "spent the best part of a day being chased back into the sea by members of the public". British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said the pup was prevented from resting on the Northumberland beach. It was...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
Liverpool and Glasgow remain in competition to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Liverpool and Glasgow are the two cities which remain in the competition to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC has announced.They have been selected after Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were removed from contention to host the music event in place of Ukraine.Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the annual event, decided the show cannot be safely held in the country following Russia’s invasion.That's boss! 👍 Liverpool is a city that moves to its own rhythm and music has always been at the...
William and Kate to visit Wales for first official visit with new titles
The Prince and Princess of Wales are to visit the nation for the first time since taking up their titles. William and Kate will journey the length of Wales on Tuesday, first visiting Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, and then travelling to Swansea in South West Wales. The royal couple...
U.K.・
BBC
Focus on west Cumbria: 'A long-forgotten spot' with ambitions for the future
Cumbria is known globally for the Lake District, but to the west lies an often-overlooked land. West Cumbria is home to the county's largest employer - the Sellafield nuclear site - while also having higher than average pockets of unemployment. The BBC is focusing on west Cumbria, which stretches from Ravenglass in the south to Silloth in the north. But where exactly are we talking about and what has happened there?
BBC
Scotland's A&E waiting times show slight upturn
Waiting times at Scotland's hospital A&E units showed a slight improvement a week on from record low figures. Statistics for week ending 18 September revealed 66.2% of patients were dealt with within the four-hour target. That is up slightly from the 63.5% for week ending 11 September, the worst on...
MedicalXpress
COVID infections rise in England and Wales
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has gone up in England and Wales for the first time in two months, official statistics showed on Friday. The results are based on data for the week ending September 14 from the government's Office for National Statistics (ONS). Based on its...
BBC
Happy Mondays star Bez fined for 90mph careless driving
Happy Mondays star Bez has been convicted of driving carelessly at 90mph on a motorway in his Bentley Continental. The 58-year-old cut across an unmarked police car and dangerously undertook other drivers, magistrates in Warrington, Cheshire, heard. He was arrested after leaving the road at Junction 5 near Manchester Airport...
Glasgow and Liverpool will battle it out to host Eurovision after being named last two contenders - defeating Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester
Liverpool and Glasgow are the two cities which remain in the competition to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC has announced. They have been selected after Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were removed from contention to host the music event in place of Ukraine. Ukrainian entry Kalush...
BBC
London Luton Airport: Inquiry begins into expansion plans
A public inquiry has begun into London Luton Airport's expansion plans. Luton Borough Council, whose company Luton Rising owns the airport, approved the growth plans in December. The separate private company that runs the airport, London Luton Airport Operations Limited (LLAOL), applied to increase passenger capacities from 18 million to...
