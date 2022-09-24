Liverpool and Glasgow are the two cities which remain in the competition to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC has announced.They have been selected after Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were removed from contention to host the music event in place of Ukraine.Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the annual event, decided the show cannot be safely held in the country following Russia’s invasion.That's boss! 👍 Liverpool is a city that moves to its own rhythm and music has always been at the...

