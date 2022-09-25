Read full article on original website
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
Stanford running back E.J. Smith out for the season, Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins to start against Oregon Ducks
Stanford starting running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season due to an unspecified injury and Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins will start for the Cardinal against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. Smith had 30 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Stanford’s first two games....
Portland Vies to Add WNBA Team, Keep Trail Blazers
Portland is vying for a WNBA team with the help of one of its federal representatives. Sen. Ron Wyden wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, saying that a Portland WNBA team would be a “slam dunk success for the city and the league.”
Musio's mullet moves up
Woodburn man makes semi-final cut; moves into USA Mullet Championships finals.A Woodburn man with aims of shaking up the mullet world got one step closer to his goal last week. Musio Chavez joined 499 other mullet-clad Americans to enter the USA Mullet Championships. He quickly moved into the next round as social-media voters pared the field down to 100 mullets. Then with ample enthusiastic support from local Oregon mullet aficionados, he inched toward the mullet cup trophy. "Round 2 (of 3) of the USA Mullet Championships, ended Wednesday," Musio said on Friday, Sept. 23. "With a tremendous amount of votes...
Hellgate Elementary in Missoula says housing is a 'challenge' for teachers and families
MISSOULA, Mont. - With more and more families moving into Montana, especially in the garden city, Hellgate Elementary School District shared how they're seeing the growth impact on both their teachers and students in and outside the classroom. It's no secret we've seen Missoula change over the past few years,...
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
University of Montana sees largest spike of first-year students in six years
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana saw its largest first-year class this fall for the first time in six years welcoming more than 1,300 new students to the Missoula campus. A release from UM said this is a 6% jump in first-year students over 2021; furthermore, another 74 first-year...
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly
Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis
Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
These are the top-rated Portland area apple orchards, according to Yelp
Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.
Portland's professional cuddler calls it quits
PORTLAND, Ore. — Samantha Hess had just gone through a divorce with her high school sweetheart. At the age of 28, when she began dating for the first time as an adult, she realized the only touch given to her was of the romantic kind. "And I realized really...
