Portland, OR

Channel 6000

Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
Woodburn Independent

Musio's mullet moves up

Woodburn man makes semi-final cut; moves into USA Mullet Championships finals.A Woodburn man with aims of shaking up the mullet world got one step closer to his goal last week. Musio Chavez joined 499 other mullet-clad Americans to enter the USA Mullet Championships. He quickly moved into the next round as social-media voters pared the field down to 100 mullets. Then with ample enthusiastic support from local Oregon mullet aficionados, he inched toward the mullet cup trophy. "Round 2 (of 3) of the USA Mullet Championships, ended Wednesday," Musio said on Friday, Sept. 23. "With a tremendous amount of votes...
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them

Editor's Note: Portland Monthly's "Property Watch" column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland's competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County.
WWEEK

Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
opb.org

Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly

Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
Channel 6000

Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
The Skanner News

11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events

The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
mojotraveler.com

Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon

Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
opb.org

The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis

Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
KGW

Portland's professional cuddler calls it quits

PORTLAND, Ore. — Samantha Hess had just gone through a divorce with her high school sweetheart. At the age of 28, when she began dating for the first time as an adult, she realized the only touch given to her was of the romantic kind. "And I realized really...
