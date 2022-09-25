Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Students walk between buildings during a class change at Montana State University in Bozeman. (MSU photo by Colter Peterson/Provided by MSU) Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021.
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor meets with restaurant owners, apprentices
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte visited small businesses and met with local trades workers and first responders in Broadwater and Jefferson counties earlier this month. The GOP governor visited the Full Belli Deli in Townsend and talked to its owner, Dakota and Heidi Bingham. “Folks in food service don’t just make...
Fairfield Sun Times
Greater Bozeman area housing market cooling off slightly
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The housing market in the Gallatin Valley has become an issue in recent years but as the summer heated up, the market began to cool. Home prices did drop every month of the summer dating back to April. Housing is still extremely expensive in the area, but it seems as though the new developments being built are starting to ease the skyrocketing prices. Looking at single-family homes, around 200 new listings have been posted since July, and when there are more options prices tend to dip.
Comments / 0