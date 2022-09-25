Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
CBS Sports
Yankees considering designating Aroldis Chapman for assignment, per report
The New York Yankees are "at least contemplating" designating left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The Yankees' decision boils down to whether or not they think Chapman's mechanical woes can be corrected over the next week -- and then if they'd be willing to carry him on their postseason roster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Don Mattingly out with Marlins; multiple teams to have offseason openings
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced on Sunday that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm.
The silver lining with Aaron Hicks’ awful season with 2022 Yankees
During one of the New York Yankees-Milwaukee Brewers games over the weekend, I found myself watching a familiar scenario. Aaron Hicks was at the plate. He fell behind in the count 1-2 to Brewers pitcher Jason Alexander. But Hicks stood strong. He let a pitch go for ball two. Then...
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
Pete Alonso sets Mets' single-season RBI record
Alonso’s two-run home run in the third inning of Sunday’s game gave him 125 RBI for the season, breaking the previous team record of 124 shared by Mike Piazza and David Wright.
RELATED PEOPLE
Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
Yankees prospect you’ve never heard of just led all minor-leaguers in WHIP
The New York Yankees may have significantly thinned out their upper-level pitching depth by trading Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, Hayden Wesneski, and JP Sears. But just because an advanced class has departed doesn’t mean a new group isn’t right behind them, ready to contribute. Say what you will...
Fox News
Aaron Judge's pre-game outfit hints at return to Yankees in free agency
Is AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge hinting at what he’s going to do in free agency this upcoming offseason?. While Judge is still hunting the single-season home run record in the American League, fans know that his contract expires with the Yankees once the season is over. But Judge walked into Rogers Centre in Toronto on Monday night with a potential message on the front of his hoodie.
ESPN
New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton inspired to recognize key bullpen performances with FDNY helmet
NEW YORK -- Reliever Zack Britton wanted to light a fire under the Yankees' bullpen. And he got a helmet to prove it. Britton was looking for a way to not only recognize a job well done recently, but also spur some friendly competition within the New York Yankees' relief corps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Yankees could sit Aaron Judge immediately despite home run chase
TORONTO — Make today the day. If the Yankees want to rest Aaron Judge in the middle of his chase of Roger Maris, it makes the most sense for manager Aaron Boone to do it Wednesday against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. It sounded like Boone might...
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Aaron Judge remains stuck on 60 after 4 walks; Yankees clinch AL East over Blue Jays
Nobody wants to give up No. 61. After doing his best Barry Bonds impersonation all season, Aaron Judge is getting the full Bonds treatment with history on the horizon. The Yankees slugger walked four times in five plate appearances against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and remains one home run shy of tying Roger Maris for the single-season AL record of 61.
Comments / 0