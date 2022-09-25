Read full article on original website
Related
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
Elon Musk's SpaceX has made more than one million Starlink terminals so far. Here's what you need to know about the high-speed satellite network.
SpaceX's Starlink has more than 400,000 users worldwide, is used by airlines and cruise ships, and has been activated in Ukraine and Iran.
NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
Soyuz rocket launch spotted from space station in amazing astronaut photos
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station saw a Russian Soyuz rocket launch their newest set of crewmates into orbit today (Sept. 21).
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Enters Quarantine for Mission to International Space Station
In preparation for their flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission, NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, entered their official quarantine period beginning Monday, September 19. A routine...
SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US
A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States. People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.
SpaceX rolls Starship Super Heavy booster off pad to prep for epic launch (video)
SpaceX's Starship Mars rocket is getting some work done to gear up for its coming orbital launch attempt.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon
The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet
Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight...
Watch a huge Delta IV Heavy rocket launch a US spy satellite on its final West Coast flight live today
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch a U.S. spy satellite on Saturday (Sept. 24), and you can watch it live. Liftoff is scheduled for 5:53 p.m. EDT (2153 GMT).
NASA's Artemis 1 moon launch scheduled for Sept. 27 despite gathering storm
NASA continues to target Tuesday (Sept. 27) for the launch of Artemis 1 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, even though a big storm could head toward the Space Coast soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
Elon Musk's Starlink held an in-flight WiFi demo on a private jet after Delta passed on a deal with SpaceX
SpaceX hosted a demo of its Starlink satellite internet service on a JSX jet last week. People who attended the event said they were able to stream movies and host video chats seamlessly. The demo comes after four major airlines reportedly passed on a deal with SpaceX. SpaceX hosted a...
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County....
See the mighty Delta IV Heavy rocket's final West Coast launch in these stunning photos
The massive United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket put on a show in its last flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
