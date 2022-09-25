ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Business Insider

NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US

A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States. People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.
FLORIDA STATE
Elon Musk
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon

The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet

Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

Starlink broke top 100 most downloaded iPhone apps on Wednesday

As Starlink becomes more popular for its high-speed internet services, its rise in popularity on smartphones will grow as well. It’s well on its way according to SensorTower, an app-tracking firm. On Wednesday, the Starlink app was the 54th most downloaded iPhone app for users in the U.S. The...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: No WiFi, No Problem for These WiFi-Less Security Cams

A quick search for security cameras online will turn up thousands of results. There’s no shortage of good security cameras to be sure, and it’s an overwhelming selection to sift through. But, if you’re looking for one specifically without the need for WiFi, suddenly the pool gets much smaller and the choices become slimmer. Do You Need WiFi for a Security Camera? It’s safe to say that the majority of home security cameras were made with either WiFi or a wired connection in mind. And why not? Most people have WiFi at the least nowadays, not to mention entirely interconnected smart...
ELECTRONICS

