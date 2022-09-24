ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss’ home attendance ahead of SEC opener

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss moved to 4-0 Saturday with a 35-27 win over Tulsa. The Rebels weren’t at their best, especially after halftime, and by the end of the game the stands, especially the student sections, were pretty empty. This Saturday, the No. 14 Rebels open SEC play...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss unveils camo-inspired alternate helmets

Ole Miss has rolled out new camo-inspired alternate helmets and the Rebels announced that they would make their debut this week against Kentucky. Bill Jordan, the owner of Realtree, played at Ole Miss as a wide receiver during the Archie Manning era. The Rebels are ranked No. 14 in the...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Golf Digest

Sound the alarms, Ole Miss will be wearing Realtree electric-blue camo alternates against Kentucky on Saturday

Across much of America, it ain’t just college football szn. It’s deer szn. A fall tradition just as American as getting hammered by noon and shouting obscenities at a bunch of teenage athletes, every Saturday men and women across this great nation wake up at the ass-crack of dawn to sit in a tree for hours on end hoping that Bambi wanders by upwind. On Saturday, Ole Miss will pay tribute to both of these time-honored rituals with a new set of alternates designed by the camo experts at Realtree. Football fashionistas, you may want to sit down for this one.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss one of four finalists for 3-star Macaleab Rich, who's decision date is Monday

After landing Mississippi's top prospect in Josh Hubbard on Thursday, Ole Miss men's basketball head coach Kermit Davis and staff are also among the finalists for 3-star small forward Macaleab Rich, who will get to make his decision on his birthday on Monday, September 26. It's all down to Ole Miss, Kansas State, Missouri, and Illinois-Chicago. Rich will announce his choice at East Saint Louis High School at 3:30 p.m. CT.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Ole Miss#Mental State#American Football#College Football#Tech#Rebels
nique.net

Men’s, women’s tennis starting play

Tech’s women tennis team kicked off their fall season this past weekend in the Debbie Southern Fall Classic. The expectations of the women’s program are high given that junior Carol Lee (16), sophomore Kylie Bilchev (73) and junior Ava Hrastar (118) are all in the ITA preseason ranking.
ATLANTA, GA
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Oxford, Lafayette High Schools Recognized With National 2022 College Success Award

Oxford and Lafayette County high schools were two of the 46 Mississippi high schools that received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wcbi.com

Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”. The scholarship was created...
OXFORD, MS
umc.edu

School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation

More than nine in 10 recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking considers the most recent College Scorecard data released by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

Social Media Videos Lead to Arrest of Coldwater Man Arrested for Assault in Oxford

On September 18, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Miami Man Arrested in Lafayette on Stolen Gun Charges

On Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 6 East. The vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lane. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle and safely pulled the vehicle over. Upon further investigation by...
MIAMI, FL
Oxford Eagle

Oxford high school teacher obtains U.S. citizenship after two decades

After living in the United States for nearly two decades, OHS Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th. Since moving to the U.S. in2003 at the request of his father Dr. George Dor, the Chair...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy