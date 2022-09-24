Read full article on original website
Related
Lane Kiffin Talks Home Atmosphere, Looks Back at 2020 Victory Over Kentucky
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin held his game-week press conference on Monday, ahead of the Rebels' upcoming game against No. 7 Kentucky. The always blunt, dry-humor enthusiast didn't have much to say about the Wildcats. However, he did have some words for his players regarding the lackluster ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss’ home attendance ahead of SEC opener
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss moved to 4-0 Saturday with a 35-27 win over Tulsa. The Rebels weren’t at their best, especially after halftime, and by the end of the game the stands, especially the student sections, were pretty empty. This Saturday, the No. 14 Rebels open SEC play...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss unveils camo-inspired alternate helmets
Ole Miss has rolled out new camo-inspired alternate helmets and the Rebels announced that they would make their debut this week against Kentucky. Bill Jordan, the owner of Realtree, played at Ole Miss as a wide receiver during the Archie Manning era. The Rebels are ranked No. 14 in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Nation reportedly changes destination following result of Missouri-Auburn game
SEC Network decision makers called an audible for “SEC Nation” this week, as the Saturday morning pregame show was expected to be at Missouri this week for the Georgia game. Instead, it announced the show would air from Ole Miss for the Kentucky game. The change happened after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Ole Miss Freshman Running Back Quinshon Judkins 'The Next Big Thing'?
Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins already looks like a star just four games into his freshman season.
Golf Digest
Sound the alarms, Ole Miss will be wearing Realtree electric-blue camo alternates against Kentucky on Saturday
Across much of America, it ain’t just college football szn. It’s deer szn. A fall tradition just as American as getting hammered by noon and shouting obscenities at a bunch of teenage athletes, every Saturday men and women across this great nation wake up at the ass-crack of dawn to sit in a tree for hours on end hoping that Bambi wanders by upwind. On Saturday, Ole Miss will pay tribute to both of these time-honored rituals with a new set of alternates designed by the camo experts at Realtree. Football fashionistas, you may want to sit down for this one.
Ole Miss to Debut Realtree Camo Helmet Design vs. Kentucky
The Rebels are rolling out a new lid on Saturday.
Ole Miss one of four finalists for 3-star Macaleab Rich, who's decision date is Monday
After landing Mississippi's top prospect in Josh Hubbard on Thursday, Ole Miss men's basketball head coach Kermit Davis and staff are also among the finalists for 3-star small forward Macaleab Rich, who will get to make his decision on his birthday on Monday, September 26. It's all down to Ole Miss, Kansas State, Missouri, and Illinois-Chicago. Rich will announce his choice at East Saint Louis High School at 3:30 p.m. CT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops discusses Chris Rodriguez' return for Ole Miss: 'Chris doesn't need to come in and be our savior'
Mark Stoops and Kentucky get Chris Rodriguez back following the star running back’s 4-game absence after a DUI incident in May. Stoops spoke about Rodriguez’ return this week at Ole Miss. “Chris, it was just a matter of managing him while he was out,” Stoops said. “Just getting...
nique.net
Men’s, women’s tennis starting play
Tech’s women tennis team kicked off their fall season this past weekend in the Debbie Southern Fall Classic. The expectations of the women’s program are high given that junior Carol Lee (16), sophomore Kylie Bilchev (73) and junior Ava Hrastar (118) are all in the ITA preseason ranking.
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford, Lafayette High Schools Recognized With National 2022 College Success Award
Oxford and Lafayette County high schools were two of the 46 Mississippi high schools that received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi
THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”. The scholarship was created...
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
Daily Mississippian
Harrison Foxworth, Lydia Robbins elected Mr. and Miss Ole Miss; Eliza Peters elected homecoming queen
The results of the 2022-2023 Homecoming Runoff Elections are in: Harrison Foxworth and Lydia Robbins have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss. Eliza Peters has been named homecoming queen. The winners were announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lyceum. Foxworth, a public policy leadership major from...
hottytoddy.com
UM Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation
More than nine in 10 recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking considers the most recent College Scorecard data released by the...
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
thelocalvoice.net
Social Media Videos Lead to Arrest of Coldwater Man Arrested for Assault in Oxford
On September 18, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
hottytoddy.com
Miami Man Arrested in Lafayette on Stolen Gun Charges
On Sunday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 6 East. The vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lane. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle and safely pulled the vehicle over. Upon further investigation by...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford high school teacher obtains U.S. citizenship after two decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, OHS Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th. Since moving to the U.S. in2003 at the request of his father Dr. George Dor, the Chair...
Comments / 0