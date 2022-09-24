ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
1039thebulldog.com

LCC football takes on Harlan County Friday in annual Coal Bowl game

The LCC football Cougars are now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play after h-handing Perry County Central it’s first loss of the season this past Friday. LCC will continue district play at home this Friday in the annual Coal Bowl against the Harlan County Black Bears. Harlan County is 3-3 and lost their first district game to Clay County 42-20 on Friday night.
HARLAN, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Comeback Cougars open district play with win over Perry Central

After being down 25-14 at halftime to Perry County Central Friday night on the road, the LCC football Cougars stormed back in the second half to get the big district win 49-32 over the Commodores. The Cougars are now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. It was the first...
HAZARD, KY

