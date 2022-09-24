Read full article on original website
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Kentucky MBB to Play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
Kentucky's men's basketball will host its annual Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky on Oct. 22. "The game will be yet another effort by UK to assist those in the state who have been affected by natural disasters as it will provide healing ...
South Carolina preps for S.C. State after game moved to Thursday
The teams immediately went into “hurry-up” mode Tuesday when the scheduled game between South Carolina and South Carolina State was
FEMA to Florida residents: Don't underestimate Hurricane Ian's strength
Evacuations have stepped up along the Florida Gulf Coast and Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian intensifies to a Category 3 hurricane ahead of its expected landing in the Sunshine State.
No. 12 Utah hosts dangerous Oregon State
After a near-upset of then-No. 7 Southern Cal, Oregon State will have another opportunity for a statement victory within the
LCC football takes on Harlan County Friday in annual Coal Bowl game
The LCC football Cougars are now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play after h-handing Perry County Central it’s first loss of the season this past Friday. LCC will continue district play at home this Friday in the annual Coal Bowl against the Harlan County Black Bears. Harlan County is 3-3 and lost their first district game to Clay County 42-20 on Friday night.
Comeback Cougars open district play with win over Perry Central
After being down 25-14 at halftime to Perry County Central Friday night on the road, the LCC football Cougars stormed back in the second half to get the big district win 49-32 over the Commodores. The Cougars are now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. It was the first...
LCC volleyball splits 4 games Saturday in Whitley County tournament
The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team went 2-2 Saturday in games at Whitley County in the Priority Classic. In pool play, the Lady Cougars beat Garrard County 2-0 and North Laurel 2-1. Also in pool play, they lost to Pulaski County 2-0. They then advanced to the Gold...
