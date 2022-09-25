ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

goredfoxes.com

Women's Tennis Has Strong Weekend at Army West Point Invite

WEST POINT, New York – The Marist women's tennis team completed the Army West Point Invite with positive results. The Red Foxes defeated Stony Brook and Sacred Heart in doubles. Ellen Zureick defeated Binghamton in singles in straight sets. Cloe Clements defeated Cornell, an Ivy league team seeded 4th in her flight, by a score of 6-0, 6-2, and then defeated UConn of the Big East in straight sets in the Round of 16.
WEST POINT, NY
goredfoxes.com

Men's Tennis Wraps Up St. Joseph's Invite

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – It was another successful weekend for the Marist men's tennis team. Freshman Alex Thompson and junior Carlos Vasquez went undefeated in doubles this weekend, defeating Jefferson, Lehigh, Delaware and then Villanova in the Final. Thompson, in his second collegiate competition, came in second in the Singles Flight Three, defeating Jefferson, NJIT, and Lehigh before falling to NJIT in the Finals.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Moose spotted running around Greater Danbury

There was a moose on the loose in the Greater Danbury area yesterday. A moose was spotted in Newtown, then running through the AMC parking lot in Danbury, and up in New Fairfield. The day before, a moose was spotted by a Woodbury Resident State Trooper. The current moose population...
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
Saint Peter
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac student death ruled accidental overdose amid rising drug usage in college students nationwide

EDITOR’S NOTE: Being Quinnipiac University’s newspaper of record, The Quinnipiac Chronicle has historically reported on all incidents pertaining to current student deaths. Following the September 2021 death of student Cristian Caamano in an off-campus home, the Chronicle’s staff requested publicly-available information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Hamden Police Department regarding this matter.
HAMDEN, CT
biteofthebest.com

A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT

We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
MILFORD, CT
westchesterfamily.com

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2. This is weekend is all about fall festivals and spending time outdoors to make the most out of this beautiful season. From the 3rd Annual Artoberfest at the Bethany Arts Center to the Armonk Art Festival, and the Pound Ridge Harvest Festival, there is so much to see and do with your kids. Have the best Westchester weekend.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
#Fairfield Stags#Marist#The Red Foxes
i95 ROCK

Take a Trip Back in Time to Ridgefield: 1968

I have some home videos but they don't seem that important or interesting to me. A lot more time needs to pass to share them, and have people feel like they are worth watching. There is also the matter of me talking through all of them so you can't interpret any of what people might be feeling. No, I did not allow that, even as a kid. Not only did I tell you what I felt, but I assigned feelings to everyone in the picture. Time will never change that.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
ems1.com

Conn. EMS provider dies of COVID-19

WESTON, Conn. — EMS provider Mark A. Blake, 61, died on Sept. 20 of COVID-19, the Weston Volunteer Fire Department announced Thursday. Blake was a member of both the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and Weston Volunteer EMS and served as a supervisor with Westport EMS. “On every ambulance call,”...
WESTON, CT
101.5 WPDH

Popular Home Store Finally Opening in Newburgh this Week

I found out just a couple of weeks ago that there would be a new store opening in Newburgh. They were so close to done that I thought they were open and almost ran in to go shopping. Then I realized there were only a bunch of work guys in there and they were opening “soon”. From what I understand, they’ve been opening soon since the spring. Which isn’t a terribly long time. So why do I say finally opening?
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FOUND… One week since Middletown teen went missing

MIDDLETOWN – It has been one week since Amayalise Perez disappeared. The 14-year-old Middletown girl was last seen leaving her friend’s house on Hanford Street in the City of Middletown on last Tuesday, September 20. Amayalise is about five feet, two inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, and with...
MIDDLETOWN, NY

