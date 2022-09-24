Healthcare is an industry designed to provide essential services and care for patients to improve their health and well-being. Over generations, the expertise of medical professionals has allowed the industry to continuously innovate and meet the ever-changing demands and needs of patients — ranging from spikes in mental health to safety concerns regarding an in-person doctor’s visit during a global pandemic. Most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic has shown the agility of the healthcare industry to innovate, as we have experienced a surge of medical startups emerging to accommodate new demands and gaps in the industry with digital innovations. There are a number of digital-first methods that improve the healthcare experience for patients, from remote patient monitoring to tech-enabled patient care, virtual reality in the operating room, and more.

