CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists
It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
The Most Unflattering Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone, According To Professional MUAs
Finding the right lipstick color to match your skin tone and undertones can be challenging at first, but it doesn’t have to be! We reached out to professional makeup artists and experts for suggestions and advice regarding lipstick colors, and go-to tips to keep in mind when testing out products and shopping for new lipsticks, colored glosses, etc. Read on for insight on how to avoid an unflattering lip color from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and Katya Bychkova, beauty expert.
3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger
This article has been updated since its initial 03/19/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more ...
Anti-Aging Skin Care Products for Seniors
The post Anti-Aging Skin Care Products for Seniors appeared first on Seniors Guide.
TikTokers Found a $24 Lip Oil Version of Clinique’s Cult-Favorite Black Honey Lipstick & Matilda Djerf Is a Stan
I don’t reach for lip products all that often, but when I do, it’s the coveted Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. I can personally confirm that the product is indeed worth the hype. It’s a lipstick and balm crossover that coats your lips in the most gorgeous and universally flattering sheer berry color. It literally looks like you just finished a bowl of fresh, juicy strawberries. However, after wearing Black Honey to the office and countless events, I figured there might be formulas out there that are equally as good, if not better. Per usual, I immediately consulted TikTok because...
Jo Malone’s beauty advent calendar is every fragrance-lover’s dream
Despite being barely into autumn, Christmas shopping is already on our minds. As the festive season isn’t far off, beauty advent calendars are back on the agenda, and this year it seems as if there’s a new launch almost every day.For 2022, beauty retailers and big-name brands, both across the high street and luxury labels, including The Body Shop and Charlotte Tilbury, have kicked off the Christmas countdown with skincare, make-up and haircare treats.Jo Malone London is the latest, with a luxury cream-and-black box bursting with 25 goodies for fragrance fans. Available from 28 September, it doesn’t come cheap, but...
So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird Beauty Products That Work So Brilliantly
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
A TikToker Found a $5 Mascara That Mimics Falsies & Shoppers Call The Results ‘Mind-Blowing’
It’s never a good look when you have specks of mascara scattered around your eyes. But let’s be real: It can be hard to find a formula that doesn’t leave you with raccoon or panda eyes. Finding “the one” requires a ton of trial and error, but not all of us have the time and coin to go through dozens of formulas. That’s the beauty of TikTok. So many creators try on and share their fave products on the platform. One such TikToker is @katiehub.org, and she discovered an affordable mascara that she swears lasts for hours without flaking. You’ve likely...
New cleansers: 10 of the best
“What’s the best cleanser?” This question is posed to me often. My immediate response? “There is no such thing as the best cleanser. But there is such a thing as the best cleanser for you.” The cleanser is arguably the most important product in your skincare routine. If your cleanser isn’t doing its basic job – ie, cleaning skin thoroughly without upsetting its PH balance – the efficacy of everything that follows after is compromised. But choosing is a minefield. There are so many on the market. Trial and error is an expensive option, so whittle down your choices by considering the condition you want to address. Blemishes? Oiliness? Unevenness? Dryness? And then, texture. Gel? Oil? Cream? Foam? I love gels, many, like Carbon Theory and CeraVe, keep blemishes and breakouts under control. Non-stripping foam cleansers are also excellent for oily skins as, surprisingly, are oil cleansers – Costa Brazil’s is in the higher echelons of this category. Sensitive, drier skin tones will find cream and milky textures dreamy: Malin+Goetz is foamy yet creamy and non-stripping, while Stella McCartney’s new cream cleanser is sublime and refillable. These days most cleansers go beyond cleaning – . S’Able Labs – best for drier skins – works well as a mask; IS Clinical, Rose Inc and Carbon Theory gently exfoliate; and for a cleanser that also brightens as you sleep, This Works really works.
12 best under-eye masks that tackle dark circles, bags and wrinkles
They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul. If that’s the case, what do our sleep-deprived, perpetually exhausted under-eye bags say about us?Exhausted and burnt out are terms that instantly come to mind. But in our defence, our blinkers are put through an exponential amount of work. From staring at spreadsheets for hours on end to trying to keep them open on a Thursday night during a Netflix binge. Not to mention the plight of incoming hay fever season (joy) and the glorious allergies that come with the terrain. With this in mind, a bit of TLC...
What is skin cycling? Experts explain the TikTok skin care trend
It may sound like a workout for your face, but skin cycling is actually a routine that prioritizes rest and recovery for your skin. The method was coined by Dr. Whitney Bowe and has taken off on TikTok with other skin care experts and novices alike touting its skin benefits. We spoke to skin care experts about how to do skin cycling, its benefits and what products are best for a skin cycling routine.
In Style
Body Lotion vs. Body Cream: Which One Is Better?
You spend a ton of time and hard-earned money on your face care routine, but the other 90% of your body deserves just as much attention. While your face and body regimens may consist of different steps, moisturizer is the cornerstone of maintaining healthy skin from head to toe. As...
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2022
It’s never too early to get excited about the holidays — especially when there are brand new advent calendars you can use to count down the days until the festivities. For makeup and skincare lovers, nothing is better than finding a new mascara or primer hiding behind one of the doors. It’s not even October yet, but some of the best beauty advent calendars have already been released, meaning you’ll want to get your hands on the limited-edition products before they sell out. The best part of beauty advent calendars is that they allow you try out a range of products...
Real Simple
The 9 Best Mascaras of 2022
A high-quality mascara is the best way to enhance the look of your lashes, whether for special events or everyday use. But with so many different types of mascara on the market (like volumizing, lengthening, and waterproof formulas), it can be hard to know what to look for. To find...
Even Night Shift Workers Swear By This Eye Balm That ‘Magically Takes Away Under-Eye Circles’
Stress, work, late nights—anything can easily derail a good night’s rest, leading to annoyances like puffy eyes and dark circles. The good news, however, is that skincare is there to act as a band-aid, a quick fix, a visible solution, if you will, for not hitting the hay as long as you’d like. Our top pick for getting the job done in a flash? Tula’s legendary Glow & Get It Eye Balm, a cooling and brightening formula catered to faking better lifestyle choices, which happens to be on sale for 20 percent off with code SAVE20. The eye balm provides a...
M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 ON SALE NOW and here’s when you can buy it
M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 is on sale now and it looks amazing. The highly anticipated calendar is back and is sure to send beauty fans into a flurry, and here's everything you need to know. Marks and Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar, from £40 - buy here. Available to...
Acne, uneven brows, and dry skin? Experts answer your most searched beauty questions
Whether it’s a hormonal breakout, hot weather drying out our skin, or troubles with growing our brows, many of us are often searching for quick answers to our beauty queries. The beauty experts at HD Brows took a deep dive into your most searched beauty questions, problems, and...
