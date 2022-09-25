Read full article on original website
Related
Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober
Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs, with many using their experiences to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey. Meanwhile, other stars say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open. From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world […]
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
PETS・
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bob Mortimer says he’s ‘not very healthy right now’ after Gone Fishing filming prompts hospital visit
Bob Mortimer has said he is “not very healthy right now” after going to hospital at the weekend.The comedian, who had major heart surgery in 2015, told his fans that he ended up in hospital after filming Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.Despite this, he was able to attend a recording of Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, which is recorded live at the London venue, on Monday (26 September).“I am not very well,” he told Herring, stating: “I am not very healthy at the moment.”Mortimer, 63, elaborated: “I did a show last week, a fishing show, and there was...
Lorde’s Sister Indy Yelich Draws ‘Melodrama’ Comparisons With Debut Single ‘Threads’: LISTEN
Musical talent must run in Lorde's family. The singer's younger sister Indy Yelich finally released her debut solo single, "Threads," drawing a few comparisons to her Grammy-winning big sis in the process. After previously teasing the track online, the up-and-coming singer shared the single in full Thursday (Sept. 15). The...
Comments / 0