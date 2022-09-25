Bob Mortimer has said he is “not very healthy right now” after going to hospital at the weekend.The comedian, who had major heart surgery in 2015, told his fans that he ended up in hospital after filming Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.Despite this, he was able to attend a recording of Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, which is recorded live at the London venue, on Monday (26 September).“I am not very well,” he told Herring, stating: “I am not very healthy at the moment.”Mortimer, 63, elaborated: “I did a show last week, a fishing show, and there was...

