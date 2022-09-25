Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
BBC
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
Yardbarker
Report: Dortmund Agree Jude Bellingham Swap Deal With Liverpool
Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham . This can be noticed by simply listening to the words of Jurgen Klopp:. "He's not on the market, so that's the first problem with that player. Actually, it's the only problem with this player." The Liverpool boss...
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT
Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Yardbarker
Roma star wants Premier League return – Manchester United among clubs interested
Manchester United will join the race to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports. The 24-year-old England international signed for Roma from Chelsea last summer and has reached new heights with his development in Italy. A report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims Abraham wants to...
Yardbarker
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Yardbarker
Liverpool given opportunity to beat Man Utd & Chelsea to world class star in swap transfer
Liverpool may reportedly have been given the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment after some highly impressive form in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move.
Yardbarker
Teenager tipped to join Liverpool earns stunned three-word reaction from Rio Ferdinand for latest performance
Rio Ferdinand was evidently one of several viewers to have been left mightily impressed by Jude Bellingham’s latest display for his country in a six-goal thriller contested between England and Germany. The former Manchester United man tweeted ‘Jude Bellingham btw’ after the midfielder posted a man-of-the-match performance for the...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Man City summer signing was wanted by Ralf Rangnick at Man United
Manchester City’s summer signing Manuel Akanji was admired by Ralf Rangnick and could’ve been targeted by Manchester United until the German coach left his role at Old Trafford. Rangnick was interim manager at Man Utd for the second half of last season, but had also been due to...
Report: Liverpool Past Interest In Moises Caicedo Cooled Due To Deal Concerns
Liverpool are reported to have been interested in Ecuadorian since well before his time at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Yardbarker
Watch: Anthony Gordon shows Chelsea what they missed out on with assist for Conor Gallagher
Anthony Gordon showed Chelsea what they missed out on after laying on an assist for their current player Conor Gallagher. Gordon was subject of heavy interest from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Everton rejected a £40m bid for the tricky winger.
Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Remain Options For Benjamin Sesko Despite RB Leipzig Deal
RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko is still a target for Premier League clubs including Liverpool, despite parent club Leipzig having a deal in place for the striker.
Yardbarker
Top Manchester United transfer target was not all that convinced by Erik ten Hag
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was reportedly not all that desperate to work with Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United, despite being a key player for him when they were together at Ajax. The Netherlands international was linked with Man Utd for much of the summer, but there have...
Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea are expected to be in the race for Christopher Nkunku when the time comes.
Liverpool Transfer Target Confirms He Is A Reds Supporter
RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer confirms his admiration for the Merseyside club and Premier League.
Yardbarker
Tottenham join Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid star
Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Oblak has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in recent months. According to Fichajes, both Tottenham and Manchester United are considering making a move for Oblak. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is nearing...
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
