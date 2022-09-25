ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
Yardbarker

Report: Dortmund Agree Jude Bellingham Swap Deal With Liverpool

Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham . This can be noticed by simply listening to the words of Jurgen Klopp:. "He's not on the market, so that's the first problem with that player. Actually, it's the only problem with this player." The Liverpool boss...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT

Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Yardbarker

Liverpool given opportunity to beat Man Utd & Chelsea to world class star in swap transfer

Liverpool may reportedly have been given the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment after some highly impressive form in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move.
Yardbarker

Teenager tipped to join Liverpool earns stunned three-word reaction from Rio Ferdinand for latest performance

Rio Ferdinand was evidently one of several viewers to have been left mightily impressed by Jude Bellingham’s latest display for his country in a six-goal thriller contested between England and Germany. The former Manchester United man tweeted ‘Jude Bellingham btw’ after the midfielder posted a man-of-the-match performance for the...
Yardbarker

Tottenham join Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid star

Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Oblak has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in recent months. According to Fichajes, both Tottenham and Manchester United are considering making a move for Oblak. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is nearing...
