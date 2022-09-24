A KR community foster rescued siblings, Benni and Sushi from South Gate in May. They were approximately 4 weeks old. The kittens are bonded and will only be adopted together. This pair of kittens is just the sweetest. They are extremely friendly and will greet anyone that visits their home. Both love to be held and will nudge you for more cuddles. They enjoy playing ball with their favorite toy, a mylar balls. Throughout the day, they enjoy being perched on the couch while looking out the window for birds and squirrels. They will join you in bed and make biscuits while they purr. Benni is more mellow and will usually find him napping throughout the day. Sushi is very curious, more active throughout the day, and is always ready to play. She is more vocal and will let you know when her food or water bowl is empty. They currently live with young kids and small dogs.

SOUTH GATE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO