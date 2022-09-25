BOZEMAN, Mont. - The housing market in the Gallatin Valley has become an issue in recent years but as the summer heated up, the market began to cool. Home prices did drop every month of the summer dating back to April. Housing is still extremely expensive in the area, but it seems as though the new developments being built are starting to ease the skyrocketing prices. Looking at single-family homes, around 200 new listings have been posted since July, and when there are more options prices tend to dip.

