montanarightnow.com
Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
montanarightnow.com
Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
montanarightnow.com
Greater Bozeman area housing market cooling off slightly
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The housing market in the Gallatin Valley has become an issue in recent years but as the summer heated up, the market began to cool. Home prices did drop every month of the summer dating back to April. Housing is still extremely expensive in the area, but it seems as though the new developments being built are starting to ease the skyrocketing prices. Looking at single-family homes, around 200 new listings have been posted since July, and when there are more options prices tend to dip.
