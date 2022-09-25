ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

ucdavisaggies.com

UC Davis return home to begin Big West slate

Davis, Calif. - UC Davis return home for the first time in two weeks on Wednesday when the Aggies host Cal Poly, a game that also kicks off the Big West portion of the schedule. GAME 9. Who: Cal Poly Mustangs. Where: Davis, Calif. (Aggie Soccer Field) When: Wednesday, Sept....
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Head to Bozeman to Face No. 4 Montana State

DAVIS, Calif. - The UC Davis football team (1-3, 0-1) will continue its Big Sky Conference slate against Montana State (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium. The contest will kickoff at 7:15 p.m. PT. Clay Matvick and Jay Walker will call the action in front of a national audience on ESPNU, while Scott Marsh and Doug Kelly have the call on Sactown Sports 1140 am. The Aggies are coming off their first conference defeat, falling at home to No. 12 Weber State, 17-12. The Bobcats enter the week ranked No. 4 in both polls and downed Eastern Washington, 38-35, in their Big Sky opener.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies draw with CSUN to close home stand

Davis, Calif. - UC Davis closed out a brief home stand on Sunday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with CSUN in a game that ratcheted up to include 28 total fouls and six total cautions. The Aggies (3-4-4, 1-2-3) outshot CSUN 16-10 and 11-6 in the second half. CSUN went up at...
DAVIS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area

For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

1st pitch at A's game marks fulfillment of Bay Area family's epic quest

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- With his own grandson on the mound hurling the horsehide, a ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's A's game was caught by a man who has lived with Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years. It was a full-circle moment 18 years in the making."I don't drive anymore. I said if I can't drive and I can't play golf, I don't want to be alive," said 78-year-old Dan Cochrane. Cochrane said he no longer feels that way although he admits Parkinson's has changed every part of that life."I'm slower. I have less energy. Got a lot...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
bayareaparent.com

Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022

If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Upworthy

These hilarious team photos of the Santa Clara cross country team will make your day

Most people's images of athletes are that they're strong, serious and confident. And team photos normally display that essence of strong and disciplined personalities. However, the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team opted to go in a different direction with their team headshots. Citius Mag, which documents the sport of distance running, collaborated with the team and produced a series of photos that show the humorous and playful side of its star athletes, reported SB Nation. The headshots were filled with smoldering expressions, frightening eyes and distinct mustaches. Each team member understood the humor and played along with these headshots, which became viral on the internet.
SANTA CLARA, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Santa Clara leaders delay decision on affordable housing

Santa Clara leaders are postponing a vote on a controversial affordable housing project until November, amid opposition from hundreds of residents. The Santa Clara City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to defer moving forward on a plan to build a five-story apartment building at 1601 Civic Center Drive. The project, managed by Charities Housing, would add... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara leaders delay decision on affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets

OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
OAKLAND, CA

