October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost HereJames PatrickHalf Moon Bay, CA
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
ucdavisaggies.com
UC Davis return home to begin Big West slate
Davis, Calif. - UC Davis return home for the first time in two weeks on Wednesday when the Aggies host Cal Poly, a game that also kicks off the Big West portion of the schedule. GAME 9. Who: Cal Poly Mustangs. Where: Davis, Calif. (Aggie Soccer Field) When: Wednesday, Sept....
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Head to Bozeman to Face No. 4 Montana State
DAVIS, Calif. - The UC Davis football team (1-3, 0-1) will continue its Big Sky Conference slate against Montana State (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium. The contest will kickoff at 7:15 p.m. PT. Clay Matvick and Jay Walker will call the action in front of a national audience on ESPNU, while Scott Marsh and Doug Kelly have the call on Sactown Sports 1140 am. The Aggies are coming off their first conference defeat, falling at home to No. 12 Weber State, 17-12. The Bobcats enter the week ranked No. 4 in both polls and downed Eastern Washington, 38-35, in their Big Sky opener.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies draw with CSUN to close home stand
Davis, Calif. - UC Davis closed out a brief home stand on Sunday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with CSUN in a game that ratcheted up to include 28 total fouls and six total cautions. The Aggies (3-4-4, 1-2-3) outshot CSUN 16-10 and 11-6 in the second half. CSUN went up at...
ucdavisaggies.com
No. 6 UC Davis takes seventh place at MPSF Invite with win over No. 8 UC Santa Barbara
PALO ALTO, Calif. — The No. 6 UC Davis men's water polo team wrapped up the 2022 MPSF Invite with a 9-5 victory over No. 8 UC Santa Barbara, securing a seventh-place finish in the tournament Sunday at Avery Aquatics Center. "I'm proud of our effort today and of...
ucdavisaggies.com
First ever Pride Game for UC Davis Field Hockey as Aggies drop contest to Stanford
Davis, Calif. — The UC Davis Aggies Field Hockey Team hosted its first ever Pride Game Sunday morning as they played Stanford. The Pride Game was in support and celebration of all sexes, gender identities, gender expressions, sexualities, and asexualities. The Aggies unfortunately dropped this contest by a score...
SF's Galileo forfeits football game over parents' safety concerns at Richmond High School
"That forfeiture means that Richmond High School lost the opportunity to play their first home game of the year. And it means that students who have been working very hard to build up their football program ...did not get the opportunity to compete in their first completion of the year."
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
1st pitch at A's game marks fulfillment of Bay Area family's epic quest
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- With his own grandson on the mound hurling the horsehide, a ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's A's game was caught by a man who has lived with Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years. It was a full-circle moment 18 years in the making."I don't drive anymore. I said if I can't drive and I can't play golf, I don't want to be alive," said 78-year-old Dan Cochrane. Cochrane said he no longer feels that way although he admits Parkinson's has changed every part of that life."I'm slower. I have less energy. Got a lot...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
bayareaparent.com
Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022
If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
How a Bay Area man became 2nd ever to solo kayak from CA to Hawaii, after 91-day journey
HE MADE IT! ABC7 News caught up with Cyril Derreumaux after his historic 2,400-mile solo kayaking journey concluded in Hawaii last week. Here's how he's reflecting on the trip.
Upworthy
These hilarious team photos of the Santa Clara cross country team will make your day
Most people's images of athletes are that they're strong, serious and confident. And team photos normally display that essence of strong and disciplined personalities. However, the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team opted to go in a different direction with their team headshots. Citius Mag, which documents the sport of distance running, collaborated with the team and produced a series of photos that show the humorous and playful side of its star athletes, reported SB Nation. The headshots were filled with smoldering expressions, frightening eyes and distinct mustaches. Each team member understood the humor and played along with these headshots, which became viral on the internet.
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
UPDATE: Santa Clara leaders delay decision on affordable housing
Santa Clara leaders are postponing a vote on a controversial affordable housing project until November, amid opposition from hundreds of residents. The Santa Clara City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to defer moving forward on a plan to build a five-story apartment building at 1601 Civic Center Drive. The project, managed by Charities Housing, would add... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara leaders delay decision on affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
