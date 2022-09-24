Read full article on original website
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Corn Board is seeking six college students for annual internship program
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking applicants for six internship experiences beginning in May 2023. The internships vary in location and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences, NCB said in a press release.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner High School students recognized
Shiner High School students have earned academic recognition from the College Board’s National and Rural Small Town Award. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Lilly White named MHS queen
MONROEVILLE — Lilly White was crowned Monroeville High School's homecoming queen for 2022 at an assembly Friday afternoon. Titled "Harvest Moon," the gym was decorated in a fall theme. White was crowned by Hannah Lyons while the rest of the court looked on. Other seniors on the court were...
dayton247now.com
September Student Athlete Award: Brody Webb of Brookville High School
Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Brody Webb of Brookville High School.
