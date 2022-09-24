Read full article on original website
WDSU
WATCH NOW: Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum hold very fun joint interview after Pelicans practice
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans held their first training camp practice for the 2022-2023 season Tuesday. After practice, Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson and Pelicans guard CJ McCollum had some fun with the media. Both Williamson and McCollum held a joint interview with the media to talk about...
WDSU
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jamies Winston misses practice
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston missed practice in London Wednesday afternoon. Following the workout, Head Coach Dennis Allen said Winston simply had a day off for rest. Winston has been dealing with a back issue since the start of the season. This content is imported...
