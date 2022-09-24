Read full article on original website
These Are 10 of the Best Wineries in New Hampshire
Here's a quick little story for you. Yours truly spent the past summer living in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The area's known in part for its many wineries, so it only makes sense that a tourist would pay one a visit, right?. Soon after arriving at Three...
200 Lives Were Taken by America’s First Serial Killer From New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many people know the names Ed Gein, Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Jack the Ripper. But, will all these horrors, it all had to start from somewhere, there had to be a first. America's first known serial killer is actually from New Hampshire.
Try not to Wet Yourself at These 7 Haunted Houses in Maine and New Hampshire
Whether you like it or not, it is Halloween time, baby!. The temperatures are dipping low, the sun is setting early, the leaves are falling down, and pumpkin has made its way back to the menus. With the fall season comes the horror. Spooky jack-o-lanterns scattered across the neighborhoods and...
nbcboston.com
New Hampshire Native Competes on Hit Reality Series ‘Survivor'
New Hampshire native Noelle Lambert has started her run on the 43rd season of “Survivor.”. Lambert is the show’s first above-knee amputee to compete. She is excited to show people that despite a limb difference she is capable of competing with the rest of the castaways. Lambert has...
Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
WMUR.com
NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in effort to redirect it; New Hampshire experts weigh in
CONCORD, N.H. — A NASA spacecraft intentionally crash into an asteroid in an attempt to redirect it as a test mission in the name of planetary defense. So far, NASA's DART mission appears to be successful, as they smashed a small spacecraft into an asteroid some 7 million miles away from earth at 7:14 p.m. Monday.
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire
This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic, but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond while others are just on par.
These Are 10 of the Best Leaf Peeping Spots in New Hampshire
Fall has officially arrived, and we're so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, apple picking, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin
'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pizza in New Hampshire
We wanted to know where to find the best pizza in New Hampshire, and our viewers gave us their picks. The folks at the Pizza Barn make their own dough and sauce, as well as grind and blend their own cheese. 4. Mary's Pizza in Gorham. Many viewers love Mary's...
New Hampshire Day at The Big E
The salute to New England states continued at the Big E, with Friday being about all things Granite State, for New Hampshire Day!
Hunters Can Buy Maine Antlerless Deer Tags Starting October 5
Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
wabi.tv
Maine Democratic Party respond to New York Times Article about Former Governor Paul LePage
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Democratic Party is responding to a New York Times report about Former Governor Paul LePage benefiting from a tax break meant for Florida residents. They say what’s worse is that he tried to cut the same tax break here in Maine. “His cuts...
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
N.H.’s Mt. Washington experiences snow, wind gust of 100 mph
Things have been pretty chilly and windy atop Mt. Washington in New Hampshire. Roughly an inch of snow fell Thursday into Friday morning and wind gust of 100 miles per hour were recorded atop the summit, according to the Mount Washington Observatory. The observatory shared several photos on Twitter Friday...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
