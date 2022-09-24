ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Q97.9

These Are 10 of the Best Wineries in New Hampshire

Here's a quick little story for you. Yours truly spent the past summer living in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The area's known in part for its many wineries, so it only makes sense that a tourist would pay one a visit, right?. Soon after arriving at Three...
DRINKS
Seacoast Current

200 Lives Were Taken by America’s First Serial Killer From New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many people know the names Ed Gein, Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Jack the Ripper. But, will all these horrors, it all had to start from somewhere, there had to be a first. America's first known serial killer is actually from New Hampshire.
GILMANTON, NH
nbcboston.com

New Hampshire Native Competes on Hit Reality Series ‘Survivor'

New Hampshire native Noelle Lambert has started her run on the 43rd season of “Survivor.”. Lambert is the show’s first above-knee amputee to compete. She is excited to show people that despite a limb difference she is capable of competing with the rest of the castaways. Lambert has...
TV & VIDEOS
State
New Hampshire State
Seacoast Current

Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire

This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS
103.7 WCYY

These Are 10 of the Best Leaf Peeping Spots in New Hampshire

Fall has officially arrived, and we're so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, apple picking, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
TRAVEL
B98.5

Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?

Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pizza in New Hampshire

We wanted to know where to find the best pizza in New Hampshire, and our viewers gave us their picks. The folks at the Pizza Barn make their own dough and sauce, as well as grind and blend their own cheese. 4. Mary's Pizza in Gorham. Many viewers love Mary's...
RESTAURANTS
Q 96.1

Hunters Can Buy Maine Antlerless Deer Tags Starting October 5

Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.
Q97.9

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

