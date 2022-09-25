Read full article on original website
Related
Rays CF Kiermaier faces uncertain future after hip surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had an eventful week during the Rays’ final regular-season homestand. He was the third person in the television ooth for Wednesday night’s game against Houston, and got a video tribute during Saturday night’s game with Toronto. The 32-year-old Kiermaier, in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract, faces an uncertain offseason following season-ending left hip surgery nearly two months ago. The Rays have a $13 million option for 2023, which they will likely decline in favor of a $2.5 million buyout. Kiermaier said no when asked if he thought the video tribute felt like a goodbye.
Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Schedule
Here is the complete Tampa Bay Rays schedule for the 2022 season, with dates, locations and game times. This will be updated constantly with results and links to game stories, plus any adjustments to the schedule will be made here in real time as well, so bookmark this story and refer to it often.
Yardbarker
Triston Casas homers again in first career 3-hit game as Red Sox snap skid with 13-9 win over Orioles
The Red Sox put an end to a six-game losing streak with a much-needed win over the Orioles on Tuesday night. Boston defeated Baltimore by a final score of 13-9 to improve to 73-81 on the season. Michael Wacha, making his 22nd start of the year for the Sox, did...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Progressive Field in Cleveland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below. Cleveland has clinched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Judge Watch: Probable Starters for Yankees-Blue Jays Series in Toronto
After being held without a home run in his last five games, Aaron Judge enters a three-game series in Toronto in pursuit of his 61st home run. With one swing of the bat, the New York Yankees outfielder would make history, tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. The Yankees would also clinch the American League East with a win over the Blue Jays this week.
FOX Sports
Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series
New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays Pitcher Comments On His Team’s Massive Advantage
The Toronto Blue Jays are closing in on securing their second postseason berth in the last three years. The Jays fell one game short in 2021, finishing 91-71 but in fourth place in the AL East. In 2020, which was just a 60-game season, Toronto was the No. 8 seed...
MLB・
FOXBusiness
Hurricane Ian forces Rays to alter postseason ticket-sale schedule
The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced changes to their postseason ticket sales as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Florida coast. The Rays are vying for a wild-card spot as the regular season is in the midst of its final two weeks. The 84-win Tampa Bay team is in the second wild-card spot entering the day, only three games behind wild-card leader Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are only up a half-game on the Seattle Mariners.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Miami Marlins' Richard Bleier only pitcher since 1900 with 3 balks in same at-bat, gets tossed vs. Mets
Miami Marlins lefty Richard Bleier had himself an inning to forget Tuesday night against the Mets in New York, making major league history as the only player since 1900 to balk three times in the same at-bat, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Bleier, who opened the eighth inning in relief...
Comments / 0