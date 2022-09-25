ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mercerbears.com

Mercer Moves Up to No. 13 in AFCA FCS Coaches Poll

MACON, Ga. – Following its 45-14 win at Gardner-Webb, Mercer received a No. 13 ranking in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll. The ranking is the highest in program history, surpassing its No. 16 ranking from last week. The Bears are one of three teams from the SoCon...
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Bears Get Dramatic Tie At Samford

Birmingham, Ala.--The Mercer Bears women's soccer team scored on a penalty kick re-kick with 1:07 to play and earned a 2-2 with the Samford Bulldogs on Sunday at Samford. Penalty kicks played a big part of the game, for both teams. After Ciara Whitely put the Bears in the lead, and Ella Simpson headed in a corner for Samford to make the game 1-1, Mercer's goalkeeper Lindsay Bell stopped Taylor Yount on a penalty kick by diving to her left and knocking the ball clear of the post to maintain the tie.
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Bears Can't Mount Charge Against Catamounts

Cullowhee, NC- Mercer finished its last match of the weekend against Western Carolina University. The Bears lost 3-0. Set One | The two teams stayed close for the begining of the set with WCU pulling ahead for the first timeout (15-10). Mercer came back fighting after the time out with big kills by Paige Wagers and Lillian Beardsley. WCU went on a 5-0 scoring run and kept the momentum to take the set, 25-14. Mercer finished the set with eight total kills.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Sports
multihousingnews.com

Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan

The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman killed in housefire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb announces $350M development, greenhouses could bring jobs to community, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County announces $350M development in east Macon. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.
MACON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Gaither
centralgatech.edu

Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State

– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Bears#Corner Market#Athletics#Asun
mercercluster.com

Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration

As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dead after fire in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Perry couple uses lifesaving aid on fallen jogger

PERRY, Ga. — A Perry couple were some of the first people to respond to a man who collapsed near their dentist office during a morning run and helped save his life. "Almost finished with my workout and I was a little more tired than usual. I remember being a little lightheaded -- from there, it’s all blurry,” Bixler recalled.
PERRY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
41nbc.com

Macon family still searching for family member missing since April

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...

Comments / 0

Community Policy