Cullowhee, NC- Mercer finished its last match of the weekend against Western Carolina University. The Bears lost 3-0. Set One | The two teams stayed close for the begining of the set with WCU pulling ahead for the first timeout (15-10). Mercer came back fighting after the time out with big kills by Paige Wagers and Lillian Beardsley. WCU went on a 5-0 scoring run and kept the momentum to take the set, 25-14. Mercer finished the set with eight total kills.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO