mercerbears.com
Mercer Moves Up to No. 13 in AFCA FCS Coaches Poll
MACON, Ga. – Following its 45-14 win at Gardner-Webb, Mercer received a No. 13 ranking in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll. The ranking is the highest in program history, surpassing its No. 16 ranking from last week. The Bears are one of three teams from the SoCon...
mercerbears.com
Bears Get Dramatic Tie At Samford
Birmingham, Ala.--The Mercer Bears women's soccer team scored on a penalty kick re-kick with 1:07 to play and earned a 2-2 with the Samford Bulldogs on Sunday at Samford. Penalty kicks played a big part of the game, for both teams. After Ciara Whitely put the Bears in the lead, and Ella Simpson headed in a corner for Samford to make the game 1-1, Mercer's goalkeeper Lindsay Bell stopped Taylor Yount on a penalty kick by diving to her left and knocking the ball clear of the post to maintain the tie.
mercerbears.com
Bears Can't Mount Charge Against Catamounts
Cullowhee, NC- Mercer finished its last match of the weekend against Western Carolina University. The Bears lost 3-0. Set One | The two teams stayed close for the begining of the set with WCU pulling ahead for the first timeout (15-10). Mercer came back fighting after the time out with big kills by Paige Wagers and Lillian Beardsley. WCU went on a 5-0 scoring run and kept the momentum to take the set, 25-14. Mercer finished the set with eight total kills.
LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up. As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.
multihousingnews.com
Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan
The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.
41nbc.com
Macon woman killed in housefire
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
Bibb announces $350M development, greenhouses could bring jobs to community, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County announces $350M development in east Macon. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
County officials argued they didn't intentionally discriminate against Lange because she was transgender, but rather were trying to keep health insurance costs low.
centralgatech.edu
Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State
– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
41nbc.com
Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center removed from Historic Macon’s Fading Five list
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced the removal of the Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center from its Fading Five list. The Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center on Jefferson Street in Macon has been in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood for nearly 100 years. The center has been on Historic...
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
mercercluster.com
Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration
As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
Woman dead after fire in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says...
3 men sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth at Georgia state prison
MACON, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District of Georgia has announced the sentencing of three Georgia men for their role in attempting to distribute methamphetamine at the Macon State Prison. According to the release, on Sept. 2, 2019, Demarea Demond Carey, 28, was driving a...
Perry couple uses lifesaving aid on fallen jogger
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry couple were some of the first people to respond to a man who collapsed near their dentist office during a morning run and helped save his life. "Almost finished with my workout and I was a little more tired than usual. I remember being a little lightheaded -- from there, it’s all blurry,” Bixler recalled.
Transgender Georgia sheriff's deputy returning to court in civil trial against Houston County
A sheriff's deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender-confirmation surgery. Sgt. Anna Lange wants a jury to award her damages for emotional distress,...
Warner Robins police working to solve case of mom missing since 2016
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman went missing in March of 2016 and still hasn't been found. The Houston County District Attorney's Office is offering an $8,000 reward for your help. "She loved her kids more than anything," Zach Adcock said. "It still hurts just as bad...
'Worse than spray painting,': Candle wax defaces Rose Hill Cemetery gravesites
MACON, Ga. — Candles are commonly seen at gravesites to symbolize honor and respect for those who’ve died, but Rose Hill Cemetery’s preservationist says they've become a form of vandalism there. Rose Hill Cemetery preservationist, Joey Fernandez has a graveyard of around 50 empty candle holders around...
41nbc.com
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
