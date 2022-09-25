ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tiger Golfers Defeat Missouri To Conclude SEC Match Play

BATON ROUGE – LSU easily won two matches but needed a par on the final hole to get the third point as LSU defeated Missouri, 3-2, in the match play portion of the SEC Match Play event at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. Drew Doyle in the...
Matthew Douglas

Matthew has been a part of LSU’s Ticket Sales team since September of 2022. Prior to coming to LSU, he led the ticket sales team at Baylor University as the Director of Ticket Sales & Annual Giving for 3 years. At Baylor, he and his team were a part...
Tiger Golfers Take 4th At Mason Rudolph Championships

BATON ROUGE – Sophomore Aine Donegan continued her strong play early in her LSU career in the final round to help the LSU women’s golf team secure a fourth-place finish in the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee. Also, senior Ingrid Lindblad...
LSU Sixty Airs at 6 p.m. CT Sunday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.
Tigers Conclude Farnsworth Invitational Day Four

PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team secured four singles wins and two doubles wins on day four of the Farnsworth Invitational inside Jadwin Gymnasium on Sunday. Four Tiger duos saw the court in the doubles against Old Dominion. Nick Watson and Ben Koch teamed up against Nicola Vidal and Oliver Tobisch. The Tiger duo secured an 8-2 victory.
LSU Men's Golf Team Has Low 2nd Round At SEC Match Play

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team soared up eight places in the standings in the second round Sunday of the SEC Match Play Tournament to stand in a tie for fifth at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. LSU hit on all phases of the...
Tigers Split Weekend Series at No. 15 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball fell short to No. 15 Kentucky 21-25, 30-32, 17-25 Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum to conclude the weekend series. Although LSU (8-5, 2-1 SEC) won the battle at the net with seven blocks to Kentucky’s (6-5, 1-1 SEC) six, the Tigers were outhit .330-.274 and logged 41 kills on 37 assists in the setback. LSU had one ace to UK’s seven and was out dug 30-28.
LSU Sixty – 2022 Episode 4

“LSU Sixty”, a one-hour radio show, airs live on Sunday evenings during the LSU Football season from 6-7 p.m. CT. Hosted by LSU’s Bill Franques, LSU Sixty recaps the most recent football game featuring comments from LSU coaches and staff members.
Mondo Duplantis' World Record Pole Vault Ratified

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event. Duplantis, competing for Sweden, set the world mark on July 24 at the World Track...
