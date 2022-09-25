Read full article on original website
Related
LSUSports.net
Tiger Golfers Defeat Missouri To Conclude SEC Match Play
BATON ROUGE – LSU easily won two matches but needed a par on the final hole to get the third point as LSU defeated Missouri, 3-2, in the match play portion of the SEC Match Play event at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. Drew Doyle in the...
LSUSports.net
LSU Men's Golf Enters Match Play T8 After Stroke Play At SEC Event
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team posted an even par round of 280 to finish in a tie for eighth after 54 holes of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Tournament at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The match play format for...
LSUSports.net
Matthew Douglas
Matthew has been a part of LSU’s Ticket Sales team since September of 2022. Prior to coming to LSU, he led the ticket sales team at Baylor University as the Director of Ticket Sales & Annual Giving for 3 years. At Baylor, he and his team were a part...
LSUSports.net
Tiger Golfers Take 4th At Mason Rudolph Championships
BATON ROUGE – Sophomore Aine Donegan continued her strong play early in her LSU career in the final round to help the LSU women’s golf team secure a fourth-place finish in the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee. Also, senior Ingrid Lindblad...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSUSports.net
LSU Sixty Airs at 6 p.m. CT Sunday Night
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Conclude Farnsworth Invitational Day Four
PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team secured four singles wins and two doubles wins on day four of the Farnsworth Invitational inside Jadwin Gymnasium on Sunday. Four Tiger duos saw the court in the doubles against Old Dominion. Nick Watson and Ben Koch teamed up against Nicola Vidal and Oliver Tobisch. The Tiger duo secured an 8-2 victory.
LSUSports.net
LSU Men's Golf Team Has Low 2nd Round At SEC Match Play
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team soared up eight places in the standings in the second round Sunday of the SEC Match Play Tournament to stand in a tie for fifth at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. LSU hit on all phases of the...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Split Weekend Series at No. 15 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball fell short to No. 15 Kentucky 21-25, 30-32, 17-25 Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum to conclude the weekend series. Although LSU (8-5, 2-1 SEC) won the battle at the net with seven blocks to Kentucky’s (6-5, 1-1 SEC) six, the Tigers were outhit .330-.274 and logged 41 kills on 37 assists in the setback. LSU had one ace to UK’s seven and was out dug 30-28.
RELATED PEOPLE
LSUSports.net
Tigers Play Ball with Youth at the Miracle League
The LSU Tigers played ball Tuesday night with kids at the Miracle League in Baton Rouge. The league gives special needs children the opportunity to play baseball as part of a team.
LSUSports.net
LSU Sixty – 2022 Episode 4
“LSU Sixty”, a one-hour radio show, airs live on Sunday evenings during the LSU Football season from 6-7 p.m. CT. Hosted by LSU’s Bill Franques, LSU Sixty recaps the most recent football game featuring comments from LSU coaches and staff members.
LSUSports.net
Mondo Duplantis' World Record Pole Vault Ratified
BATON ROUGE, La. — Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event. Duplantis, competing for Sweden, set the world mark on July 24 at the World Track...
