MALVERN, PA -- Malvern Prep accumulated 10 points Friday night, though it was just enough, as the Friars head into the bye week 4-0 on the season. While Skyler Smith came back after leaving last week's win early, his hand/wrist still isn't 100 percent despite X-rays coming back negative -- as the Friars will definitely take advantage of the bye.

MALVERN, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO