philadelphiasportsdigest.com

FOOTBALL: Malvern Prep Taking Advantage of the Bye After Weekend Win Over Roman Catholic

MALVERN, PA -- Malvern Prep accumulated 10 points Friday night, though it was just enough, as the Friars head into the bye week 4-0 on the season. While Skyler Smith came back after leaving last week's win early, his hand/wrist still isn't 100 percent despite X-rays coming back negative -- as the Friars will definitely take advantage of the bye.
MALVERN, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer wins 7th straight game

Chambersburg 4, Carlisle 1: The Trojans geared up for their big game Wednesday by handling the Thundering Herd in a Mid Penn Commonwealth game on Monday night at Trojan Stadium, their seventh straight win. Chambersburg (8-2, 4-2 MPC), ranked No. 3 in District 3, takes on No. 2 Cumberland Valley...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAP

Student Athlete of the Week: Brady Illar

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brady Illar, a senior from St. Marys high school is our Jan Dils student athlete of the week. As a dual sport athlete, Brady has found a nice balance between a full schedule of baseball, football and education. Brady was named as a captain this...
SAINT MARYS, WV

