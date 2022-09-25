Read full article on original website
Week 6 high school football rankings
It's week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is a list of the top ten rankings for every class.
FOOTBALL: Malvern Prep Taking Advantage of the Bye After Weekend Win Over Roman Catholic
MALVERN, PA -- Malvern Prep accumulated 10 points Friday night, though it was just enough, as the Friars head into the bye week 4-0 on the season. While Skyler Smith came back after leaving last week's win early, his hand/wrist still isn't 100 percent despite X-rays coming back negative -- as the Friars will definitely take advantage of the bye.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
Vote now: What was the high school football play of the week in Pennsylvania for games played September 22-24?
From Dean Blackwell of Central Bucks East to Elijah Ward of Serra Catholic, there were plenty of great plays around Pennsylvania in games played September 22-24.
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer wins 7th straight game
Chambersburg 4, Carlisle 1: The Trojans geared up for their big game Wednesday by handling the Thundering Herd in a Mid Penn Commonwealth game on Monday night at Trojan Stadium, their seventh straight win. Chambersburg (8-2, 4-2 MPC), ranked No. 3 in District 3, takes on No. 2 Cumberland Valley...
Student Athlete of the Week: Brady Illar
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brady Illar, a senior from St. Marys high school is our Jan Dils student athlete of the week. As a dual sport athlete, Brady has found a nice balance between a full schedule of baseball, football and education. Brady was named as a captain this...
Palmyra, Mechanicsburg field hockey battle to 1-all draw
MECHANICSBURG – Palmyra might have been ranked higher nationally in Tuesday’s matchup with Mechanicsburg, but the Cougars found themselves on the ropes early.
