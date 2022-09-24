Creatures of the Night returns to the event center for an October of scary storytelling and funSights and sounds of the season will permeate the Clackamas County fairgrounds throughout October. Creatures of the Night returns to amp up the Halloween vibe in and around Canby this season, beginning Oct. 7. Once again, David Jones and his group will create "A terrifying haunted experience daring you to survive all the ghouls, ghosts and shambling horrors of Halloween and trick or treating through the ages." Putting the show together has been an ongoing process for a couple months now as Creatures of...

CANBY, OR