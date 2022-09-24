Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South Florida
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm
New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side. A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
intheknow.com
Check out this zero waste grocery store based in Brooklyn
Grocery shopping can be surprisingly unsustainable! Fresh produce and dry ingredients often come in plastic packaging that can end up sitting in a landfill for hundreds of years. That’s why zero-waste grocery store owner Katerina wants to make sustainable grocery shopping easier for everyone!. In this episode of Extreme...
Thrillist
This NYC Art Collective Is Giving Out Thousands of Car Keys… to 1 Car
New York City might become the new set of a—slightly more civil—Grand Theft Auto. The Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF is launching its new Key4All drop today, an initiative that allows anybody to purchase one of thousands of copies of the same car key fob. Needless to say, they all unlock the same car.
News 12
Bronx bodega brings new experience to shoppers
One Bronx bodega used technology and a fresh outlook to keep business booming as business owners across the city were forced to adjust in order to keep their stores afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yemeni American Merchant’s Association (YAMA) was founded in 2017 and works closely with 7,000 bodegas...
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
queenoftheclick.com
Get Published – Bay Ridge Workshop Series
A six-part fiction writing workshop will begin on Monday, October 3rd in Bay Ridge!. The classes are taught at the Bookmark Shoppe. Class dates are: October 3, October 17, October 24, November 7, November 14 & November 21 from 6:30pm- 8:00pm. *Dates are subject to change with advance notice. Your...
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
brownstoner.com
Construction of Long-Contested Affordable Housing in Broadway Triangle Poised to Begin
After more than a decade of wrangling that likely precipitated the downfall of at least one powerful Brooklyn politician, the city is finally moving ahead with building low-income housing in five buildings across three city-owned sites in the area known as Broadway Triangle. Behind the green construction fence at 88...
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Hidden Hilltop Oasis,’ $6.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “turn-of-the-century storybook home is perfectly placed in the gated seclusion of 1.31 lush acres. A grand foyer welcomes you to the timeless 10,814-square-foot interior, where nine bedrooms and seven baths await.
travelnoire.com
Traveling On The Train In NYC? Here Are Some Tips From A Local
I’ve been taking the train in New York City since middle school, which is further back in my history than I care to admit. The city, the world really, has changed a lot since then. After September 11, 2001, train passengers were repeatedly advised “if you see something, say something,” which is still encouraged 21 years later.
FOXBusiness
NYC restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint begs leaders to take criminals off the streets
As crime rates continue to tick up in liberal-run New York City, one small business owner who was robbed at gunpoint earlier this year is calling on local leaders to "step in" and take action to stop violent crime. "We need our leaders to step in and to keep the...
TAKE 5 $33K Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One lucky TAKE 5 lottery player is now $33,819 richer after...
Manhattan deliveryman stabbed fighting off crook trying to steal his e-bike
A Manhattan deliveryman was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday fighting off a crook trying to steal his e-bike, cops said. Cops arrested the stabber, who police sources identify as an ex-con with more than 80 arrests. The 36-year-old victim was on Allen St. near Rivington St. on the Lower East Side when Sean Cooper, 47, stormed up and tried to take his wheels about 3 a.m., according to ...
1 person hospitalized, 2 cars badly damaged in Hylan Blvd. collision
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police were seen responding to a multiple-car crash in Grasmere Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital and left two vehicles badly damaged. The collision, which was reported around 11:50 a.m., prompted an emergency response at the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Narrows Road South.
