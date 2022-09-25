Read full article on original website
Related
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
Montgomery County Community College Faculty Member Inducted into Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
Jeff Asch.Image via Montgomery County Community College. He’s interviewed sports legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jack Nicklaus; held announcing jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Wildcats; and filled the airwaves in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years. Now a Montgomery County Community College faculty member is being honored for a legendary career in sports broadcasting.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Wawa’s Best (or Is It the Worst?) Sandwich Returns
Plus, a very Philly moment in that disturbing Wawa video, a new state park near us, and more of what we feel like telling you about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com...
vista.today
Chester County Home to Four of Pennsylvania’s 50 Best School Districts for Athletes
The Conestoga High School football team represents the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranks 26th among Pennsylvania's best school districts for athletes. Chester County is home to four of Pennsylvania’s 50 best school districts for athletes in 2022, according to recently published rankings by Niche.com. To determine the 2022 Best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Rising Threat to Homeowners
Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
Philadelphia expert says this is the worst snack at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
Mercury
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall early Tuesday in...
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rocket launch lights up sky around Philadelphia region
Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky around the Philadelphia region Saturday.
phillyvoice.com
St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction
Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10. St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT. The restrictions will...
PhillyBite
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
Comments / 0