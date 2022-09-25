ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Women’s Basketball Holds First Practice of the 2022-23 Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team held its first official practice of the 2022-23 season Monday at Foster Auditorium. Alabama returns seven players who contributed over 95 percent of the Crimson Tide's points from a year ago. Included in the mix are graduate students Megan Abrams, Hannah Barber, Brittany Davis and Jada Rice as well as senior JaMya Mingo-Young. In addition to a strong core of returners, UA rounds out its roster with six newcomers including five transfers.
Knox Leads No. 6 Alabama To 3-0 Win Over Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A goal and two assists from Felicia Knox highlighted the No. 6 Alabama soccer team's (10-1-1, 3-0-0 SEC) 3-0 win over Texas A&M (5-4-2, 0-3-0) on Sunday. Knox now holds an NCAA-leading 11 assists this season, breaking the school record of 10 set by Merel van Dongen in 2014.
Volleyball Falls in Weekend Finale Sunday vs. Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball came out firing with a first set win over Auburn Sunday at Foster Auditorium, but the Tigers responded to take the next three frames and the match, 3-1. Alabama (6-9, 0-3 SEC) nearly hit .300 as a team in the opening set against Auburn (13-0, 2-0 SEC), closing out the frame with a 6-1 run to take the set, 25-16. The Tigers answered right back in the second, winning 25-16 to even the match, and then shut the door with back-to-back 25-14 wins in the third and fourth sets.
Full Week of Work Ahead for Baseball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball is set to begin its first full week of practice after opening the fall schedule last Friday. The Crimson Tide will get to work five days this week, starting first with a 2:30 p.m. CT practice on Monday. The team will then take part in practice-scrimmage splits for the final four days on the schedule. Tuesday's session begins with a 2:15 p.m. start to practice leading up to a 3:45 p.m. first pitch in the scrimmage.
