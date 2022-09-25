Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Over One Million Fentanyl Pills Seized; Largest Bust in Phoenix Police’s History
Phoenix police recently seized over one million fentanyl pills in what they are calling it the single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history. The Phoenix Police Department have arrested two men in the bust that happened on Sept. 21. Authorities say more than 1,000,000 fentanyl pills were seized in...
Phoenix New Times
The Sheriff’s Office Takes 611 Days to Investigate Misconduct. It’s Supposed to Take 85
Time is ticking for Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. In a matter of weeks, U.S. District Court Judge G. Murray Snow plans to cite Penzone and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for contempt of court over a 15-year-old racial profiling lawsuit that started under Penzone's predecessor. The ongoing court case, Ortega Melendres v. Arpaio dates back to the reign of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. In 2016, Arpaio was found in contempt of court orders in Melendres, as well.
Phoenix police looking for skimmer scammers, jewelry thief from 2017 crimes
PHOENIX — Our first case involves skimmer scammers caught in the act on Wednesday evening, Nov. 8, 2017, at Seventh Street and Buckeye Road. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said a man and woman walked into the Circle K and went directly to the ATM. “To most people it...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
ABC 15 News
Woman arrested for alleged money laundering, human smuggling
EL MIRAGE — Police say a woman was arrested in El Mirage Friday for alleged money laundering and human smuggling after police received a report that someone was being held for ransom. Officials were told that there were multiple people being held against their will in a house near...
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
AZFamily
El Mirage police arrest 24-year-old woman for running human smuggling operation
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman who they say managed and directed the smuggling of hundreds of undocumented immigrants over the last six months. On Friday El Mirage police got a call from a woman tipping them off about a group of people, including her husband, that was being held for ransom at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive in El Mirage. Officers saw a car leave the home and stopped the driver, 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez, as she was transporting a Guatemalan national. Officers arrested Hernandez at the scene of the traffic stop. As they were arresting Hernandez police say two smugglers left the home on West Dahlia with 10 undocumented immigrants. Their whereabouts are still unknown.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was reunited with his service dog two weeks after she was taken and noticed the white bull terrier looked different. “The spots, I was kind of floored when we got her back and I saw that,” Anthony Graziani, the dog’s owner, told AZ Family.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Methamphetamine Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Prison
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Luis Jesus Hernandez was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for his. role in trafficking methamphetamine as part of a drug trafficking organization. On July 27, 2021, law enforcement arrested Hernandez while observing him conduct a drug transaction in a parking lot. Hernandez was arrested...
AZFamily
Mother, 6-year-old son found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother and her 6-year-old son are dead after their bodies were found in a San Tan Valley home on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a suicidal person at a home near Schnepf and Ocotillo roads. When they arrived, the 43-year-old mother and boy were found dead.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered
Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen suspect sought in Apache Junction shooting, police say
Officers are searching for a shooting suspect in Apache Junction Monday night, the department says. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police said a shooting broke out near Broadway and San Marcos drives and that a 19-year-old is believed to be the suspect.
ABC 15 News
PD: Police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol cars and officers
PHOENIX — Officials say a man was shot and killed after he was throwing rocks and other items at patrol cars and officers Saturday night. The shooting happened near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m.. Officials say patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding to an...
AZFamily
Mesa man faces charges for assaulting a police officer
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager last year is facing new charges after police say he assaulted their officers as they were responding to an incident at his home last week. According to court documents Steven Leitzell, 45, had been drinking in the early morning hours Sunday when he was confronted.
60-Year-Old Woman Disappears After Going to Hike Arizona Trail
On Sunday (September 25), 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her home at around 7:30 a.m. She was headed out for a day of hiking at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area. Three hours later, her family received a call from the hiker assuring them that she was fine....
AZFamily
FBI Phoenix warns of popular ‘SIM swapping’ scam, could be used to steal financial information
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - FBI Phoenix is advising everyone about a new way criminals are stealing money from virtual currency accounts. Here’s how it works. A scammer identifies an easy target who owns large amounts of digital currency, or cryptocurrency and gets ahold of their phone number and mobile carrier. They then contact a customer service representative who can port the number to a SIM card, allowing the scammer access to the person’s phone.
AZFamily
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
AZFamily
60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.
Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.
