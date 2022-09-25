Hints of Certain Affinity's Halo Infinite battle royale 'Tatanka' and new Xbox title 'Suerte' appear

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
TechRadar
Xbox Game Pass adds Dead Island – but you’ll have to be quick
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can jump into zombie-thumping action RPG Dead Island for free this weekend. Following the reveal of Dead Island 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live last month, the first game in the comically grotesque zombie series will be free to play on Xbox for a limited time.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
Third-Person Gameplay Is Coming To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Swimming, the ability to climb atop vehicles, and a new third-person mode are just a few of the new additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that was announced during the COD Next Showcase Event. During last night’s COD Next showcase, Infinity Ward demonstrated several of the new multiplayer...
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
IGN
Ravenbound - 16-Minute Gameplay Reveal
Ravenbound's creative director and lead designer show you 16 minutes of gameplay from their upcoming open-world roguelite, including aerial gameplay, a town, a dungeon, and much more! Ravenbound is in development for PC and will be released on Steam. A closed beta is coming up soon. Register for it at https://ravenboundgame.com/#beta-signup16 Minutes of Ravenbound Gameplay.
dotesports.com
Mineral Camo Xbox controller adds new colorway to camo series
Xbox fans can now grab the new Mineral Camo controller to add a colorful and exciting peripheral to their setup that is compatible with multiple devices. The Mineral Camo controller is the fourth addition to the camo series. The latest verison joins the Night Ops Camo, Arctic Camo, and Daystrike Camo colorways with a new color scheme. Fans of mineral blue, bright purple, and aqua can grab the new controller for a dark and pleasing controller with splashes of lighter aqua that stand out among the darker colors.
Gamespot
Nioh Not Ever Coming To Xbox Despite Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Game Pass Plans
Despite Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty being a day one Game Pass title on Xbox, Team Ninja has no plans to bring Nioh to the platform. In a recent interview with VGC, Wo Long producers Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa spoke about their previous work and how that's influenced the game. The team's previous game, Nioh, was obviously brought up, but when asked if the game would be coming to Xbox considering Wo Long is a day-one Game Pass title, Yasuda said that it won't be.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Infinity Ward Has Announced That New Maps And Game Types Will Be Introduced For The Second Weekend Of The Beta
Infinity Ward has announced that the second beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have additional maps and game styles than the first. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 held its inaugural test weekend a week ago, and only PlayStation players were allowed to participate. Call of Duty fans on PC and Xbox may join in the second weekend of the beta. By seizing the moment, Infinity Ward has provided an even more comprehensive preview of the content that Modern Warfare 2 will offer.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
windowscentral.com
Microsoft gives Microsoft 365 users ‘premium filters’ for Clipchamp video editor
If you use Microsoft's Clipchamp video editor and are a Microsoft 365 subscriber, you now have a new free perk to thank you for your loyalty. Full story from the WindowsCentral blog... Replies: 1. Last Post: Yesterday, 08:13 PM. By WindowsCentral.com in forum Windows Central News Discussion & Contests. Replies:...
Samsung wants to replace foldable screens with new slidable PCs
Samsung thinks that foldable tablets and laptops are dead, and replacing these bending screens will be a new rollable display that will power new slidable PCs.
NME
PlayStation executive reiterates stance to release games as premium titles first
A PlayStation executive has reiterated the platform’s stance on releasing its games as premium titles first. This summer, the revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system launched in Europe, Australia and New Zealand – its last regions to go live – with Essential, Extra and Premium tiers offering a number of differing benefits that stack the higher players go.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
