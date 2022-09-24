Read full article on original website
smokeybarn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT-HWY 41 Adams Head-On Crash
ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have a report of a serious head-on crash on Hwy 41 near Jo Byrns High School. The accident is reported as a multiple-patient injury crash. If you are traveling in the area watch for first responders and expect delays. Highway 41 at...
Man charged with 5th DUI after crashing into tree on I-24 in Smyrna
A man is being charged with his fifth DUI after officials say he crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning on Interstate 24 in Smyrna.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Belle Meade police catch alleged car theft suspects after high-speed crash
Frightening moments in Belle Meade Saturday evening as alleged car theft suspects, loaded with guns and drugs, end up in a chase with police and smash into innocent motorists.
3 killed after train hits car crossing railroad tracks in Marshall County
Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.
Driver killed after striking semi-truck in Smith County
One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Smith County Saturday afternoon.
WSMV
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
Interstate 24 near Bell Road reopened after high-speed car chase
A driver failing to pull over for a traffic stop Monday morphed into a high-speed chase on Interstate 24.
wvlt.tv
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WBKO
Juvenile overdose prompts fentanyl drug arrest in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was arrested after a juvenile overdosed on suspected fentanyl. A drug investigation began on Sunday when officials say a juvenile had overdosed on a suspected small amount of fentanyl and had been taken to Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to authorities,...
wgnsradio.com
Missing / Runaway Teen Has Been Located: She is safe!
PREVIOUS NEWS STORY - (MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
fox17.com
Man arrested for killing two, injuring four others in Nashville apartment gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested a suspect on a grand jury 15-count indictment for last November's gunfire inside an apartment which left two people dead and four others injured. Keno Lane, 30, is responsible for the gun violence inside 2815-B Torbett Street that killed two brothers and...
wgnsradio.com
Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29
(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
WSMV
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
Car thief shot outside Nashville Waffle House; man wanted for questioning
The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting outside a Waffle House Friday morning.
fox17.com
Gang member arrested in Putnam County after attempting to evade three police agencies
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Algood Police Department (APD) and Cookeville Police Department (CPD) arrested and charged a gang member Monday after two traffic stop attempts. Zachary Austin Shockley, who has known affiliation to the gang “Vice Lords” was booked into the Putnam County...
WSMV
‘No aiming, just reckless’; Video reveals new details in shooting investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nest security camera captured the moment an armed man was shot several times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The video shows a man approaching a parked car and pulling out a pistol. He is then seen running away as the driver fires several shots at him, hitting him multiple times.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Details on Robbery Case in Murfreesboro that Allegedly Involved a Cellphone Store Customer
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) – WGNS has more details on an upcoming October court case involving an alleged robbery that was reported in Murfreesboro. The incident occurred at Phones and More on Northwest Broad Street late last month. According to a police report filed with the Murfreesboro Police Department on...
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
