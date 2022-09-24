ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, TN

smokeybarn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT-HWY 41 Adams Head-On Crash

ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have a report of a serious head-on crash on Hwy 41 near Jo Byrns High School. The accident is reported as a multiple-patient injury crash. If you are traveling in the area watch for first responders and expect delays. Highway 41 at...
ADAMS, TN
WSMV

MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WBKO

Juvenile overdose prompts fentanyl drug arrest in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was arrested after a juvenile overdosed on suspected fentanyl. A drug investigation began on Sunday when officials say a juvenile had overdosed on a suspected small amount of fentanyl and had been taken to Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to authorities,...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wgnsradio.com

Missing / Runaway Teen Has Been Located: She is safe!

PREVIOUS NEWS STORY - (MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29

(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
MURFREESBORO, TN

